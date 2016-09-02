Concordia making a name for itself, dumps Luers

Concordia took a step toward making a name for itself in the SAC football race by beating a big name in the conference.

The Cadets defeated Class 3A No. 9-ranked Bishop Luers 34-16 on Friday night at Zollner Stadium, marking their first victory over the Knights since 2013.

More importantly, Concordia improved to 2-2 after losing two straight games -- a heart-breaking 27-26 defeat to Homestead and a 41-21 loss to Class 5A No. 1 Snider.

“We really wanted to make a statement because Concordia doesn’t really get the greatest name in the SAC, but I think we made a pretty good statement today,” senior quarterback Peter Morrison said. “They all played pretty great.

“Every win in the SAC is definitely a confidence booster and it gives us more momentum in weeks coming ahead.”

Morrison and junior wide receiver Colton Grahovac helped give the Cadets momentum from beginning to end on Friday.

Morrison completed 17-of-24 passes for 266 yards and two touchdowns, both of them to Grahovac. Morrison also ran for two scores on runs of 4 and 1 yard that helped his team build a 14-3 lead.

Grahovac, who caught six passes for 153 yards, added a third touchdown with two minutes left in the first half on a 60-yard double pass that began with Morrison finding junior Keaton Koehlinger in the backfield, who then hit Grahovac streaking down the right sideline.

The touchdown gave Concordia a 21-3 halftime lead, and left Bishop Luers continuing to look for answers. The Knights, a preseason contender for an SAC title, dropped to 1-3.

“(Concordia) did a good job of mixing it up; that’s what they do,” Luers coach Kyle Lindsay said. “We knew coming in that the game was going to be a load on our defense. They’ve got weapons, but they do an excellent job of getting the ball in everybody’s hands. As much as anything, they move the chains. That can be deflating to a defense, especially to a defense that’s kind of reeling as we are right now.”

The Knights showed life on their first possession of the second half as junior Tyreeon Hambright single-handedly cut the lead to 21-10 by carrying eight times for 65 yards, including a 12-yard touchdown run.

“I thought defensively in the first half we were outstanding,” Concordia coach Tim Mannigel said. “The second half, (Luers) came out with a purpose. Their first drive on the second half they just totally blew us off the football. That was discouraging. So when I mentioned we’ve got things to work on, that’s one thing.”

The Cadets answered the Luers’ score with one of their own on a 73-yard drive that included a 48-yard pass from Morrison to Koehlinger and an 8-yard scoring pass to Grahovac for a 27-10 lead.

Morrison and Grahovac connected for the final time with 7:06 to go on a 42-yard scoring play to make it 34-10 before Luers scored two plays later on an 18-yard pass from Norman Knapke to Dashon Bussell.

“It always helps to win, but we always tell our kids we’re looking at the end product,” Mannigel said. “How did we play that night, what was our effort like? Honestly, when you look at this, there’s still a lot of things that we can clean up. I don’t want to be a downer, but this win helps. They’ll enjoy it and we’ll move onward to bigger things hopefully.”