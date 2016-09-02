DeKalb girls win NE8 golf tournament

KENDALLVILLE — Golfers got a little bit of everything with the conditions at the girls Northeast Eight tournament at Noble Hawk Golf Links on Saturday.

After heavy rain and winds cleared, it was DeKalb won 328-342 over runner-up Leo. Bellmont was third at 348.

"This win meant a lot today," Barons' No. 1 Lexy Stuckey said. "We had a rough week and we weren't expecting to play as well as the outcome, but we knew we could play well at this course. We've played well at this course many times and it's always enjoyable.

"It was super windy at first and the rain got the best of us for a few holes but we've played in the rain, we know how to do it and we came out fighting hard and came out with pars and bogies."

The Barons were paced by Stuckey's 78, good for fourth place. Behind her was twin sister Bayley (81, fifth place), Sarah Williams (84, sixth) and Ally Stuckey (85, seventh).

"The conference schools have been so generous to our loss this past week," coach Trent Stuckey said, "and it's been an emotional week for not just the girls golfers, but the school in general, so for us to come out and get to enjoy a round of golf and perform so well, it's really uplifting."

Leo's Brooke Moser earned medalist honors with a 1-under 69, good for the 18-hole school record and her 32 on the back nine was the nine-hole record.

She came off an eagle on 17 and then double-bogeyed 18 but still came out with the record and the win.

"Beating the school record means, to me, that I'm capable of doing it and I'm capable of maintaining my nerves and I know that it's possible for me," she said. "I was just trying to block it out. I was hitting one shot at a time. 'Just a few more shots, you'll be fine, don't think about it,' and it all came together in one day, which was exciting."

The Stuckey's have helped the DeKalb program rebuild the past three years with coach Stuckey his twins (juniors) and the younger daughter (a freshman).

"I wouldn't trade it for anything but there are days where it's harder than others," Trent Stuckey said. "They have to go home with me. The other kids get to leave. We really enjoy it. I think they're comfortable playing for me with my instruction, but I wouldn't trade it for anything."

Norwell's Amber Nelson was individual runner-up at 70 and Bellmont's Morgan Ellsworth was third with a 76.

Huntington North finished fourth in the team standings with 382, Norwell was fifth (383), East Noble sixth (394) and Columbia City seventh (408). New Haven had no score with two competitors.

Note: The SAC and ACAC Tournaments were moved to Monday because of inclement weather. The SAC will tee off at McMillen at 2:30 p.m. while the ACAC will be a nine-hole tournament at 4:30 p.m. at Portland Golf Club.

areichel@jg.net