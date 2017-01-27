Defense leads Concordia girls past Angola

If the Concordia girls basketball team can play the type of defense they did on Friday night, a deep run in the state tournament looks doable.

In the semifinals of a Class 3A sectional at Concordia, the Cadets strung together stops in a 37-22 triumph over Angola.

“Our defense has picked up a lot,” said sophomore Sylare Starks, who had 12 points. “We have to continue to pick up on that, and we’ll be good.”

Angola faced a manageable halftime deficit of 22-13, but only scored three points in the third quarter to fall behind by 17 (33-16) entering the fourth.

“They’re a great defensive team,” Hornets coach Brandon Appleton said. “Against teams that are that physical … I knew they wanted to slow us down. I was a bit concerned about our ability to score against them, and that proved to be too much for us.”

Another Cadet sophomore, Carissa Garcia, netted eight of her 15 points in the first period to build a 12-5 lead entering the second. In fact, Concordia led 7-0 before Angola scored.

“We talk about that all the time how the first four minutes of the game you want to have a good start,” Concordia coach David Miller said. “It sets the tone and gives confidence.”

Still, the score didn’t grow lopsided until 1:31 remained in the third quarter when Garcia hit a 3-pointer to make it 29-13.

Early in the fourth quarter, Garcia drew oohs and ahs from the crowd by blocking a shot on one of Angola’s fast breaks.

The play was emblematic of how fiercely the Cadets (19-4) protected the rim all game.

“Our defense was pretty good,” Miller said. “At times, we broke down but weathered that. It’s nice when you don’t give up many points; you don’t have to be great offensively.”

Gabriella McHugh had a team-high six points for the Hornets, who finished 18-6.

“End of the year, nobody’s happy, but nobody expected this group to be 18-6 at the end of the season,” Appleton said. “I couldn’t be more proud of the way those seniors (Sydney Boyd and Anna Fuller) have gotten other girls to buy into what we're trying to teach. I wanted this year to be lot more of the girls taking ownership."

Appleton sees the Cadets as a real threat in the 3A tourney. They face Bishop Dwenger tonight in the sectional final.

“Coach Miller’s been around a long time,” Appleton said. “He's got two outstanding guards. He’s got the team. He’s got the depth. That kind of defense gives you a chance no matter who you’re playing.”

