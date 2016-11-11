Defense leads Homestead boys past Warsaw

Consider it a trial by fire for Homestead’s Jake Archbold.

The 6-foot freshman drew a tough defensive matchup Friday against senior Kyle Mangas, the standout scorer for Class 4A No. 5 Warsaw.

Mangas had made 77 percent of his field goal attempts in the Tigers’ first two games, but Archbold helped limit Mangas to a 5 of 18 night as the Spartans upset Warsaw 50-37.

“I’m just trying to contribute the best I can, and defensively is probably the best way I can contribute right now,” Archbold said.

It was Archbold’s second big-time scorer to defend in as many games for Homestead (2-0), as he – along with Grant Raber – was tasked with guarding Huntington North sharpshooter Hunter Hollowell on Nov. 23.

With the Spartans limited to six players that saw significant action Friday, having a ninth-grader turning into a reliable defensive asset can only help as players such as Parker Manges return from injuries.

“Our kids really locked down,” Homestead coach Chris Johnson said. “Archbold and Raber did a good job of clamping down on (Mangas). Every time he touched it, he was having to work.”

Mangas led all scorers with 18 points, but his tough shooting performance carried throughout the lineup for Warsaw (2-1). The Tigers struggled to a 30-percent shooting night, making just 4 of 20 attempts in the second half.

“We weren’t patient enough,” Warsaw coach Doug Ogle said. “We didn’t play very well, and (Homestead) played better. Homestead’s defense was pretty good. They didn’t give us anything easy.”

The Spartans turned in a balanced offensive effort, as Brandon Durnell led three players in double figures with 14. Jack Ferguson added 11 and Sam Buck scored 10.

Twenty of the Spartans’ 22 free-throw attempts came in the second half. But defense on Mangas and the rest of the Tigers was the important factor.

“(Defense) was really our main focus this week,” Durnell said. “Just staying down low, playing defense without fouling.”

Durnell was quick to credit Archbold’s defensive work as well.

“(Archbold) is just a great defender,” Durnell added. “He’s strong, he’s awesome.”