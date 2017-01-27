East Noble girls beat Northrop

Lanie Allen had 26 points and Corie Jones added 14 as East Noble knocked off Northrop 54-44 in the semifinals of the Class 4A Northrop Sectional on Friday.

East Noble (15-10) made 33 of 45 free throws, including 17 of 21 from Allen.

Northrop (15-8) got 12 points and 11 rebounds from Breanna Douglas.

HOMESTEAD 73, SOUTH SIDE 34: The host Spartans led 13-12 after the first quarter but broke open the semifinal game at the Homestead Sectional. Homestead (23-2) was led by Karissa McLaughlin's 24 points and Jazmyne Geist's 18. South Side finishes the season 13-9.

HUNTINGTON NORTH 54, MUNCIE CENTRAL 42: Kylie Kaylor had 17 points as the Vikings advanced to the championship game at the Homestead Sectional. Huntington North (13-10) clinched the win with an 18-7 advantage in the fourth quarter.

Class 3A

BISHOP DWENGER 65, LEO 41: In the Concordia Sectional semifinals, Caitlyn Ryan's 16 points led the Saints past the Lions. Dwenger (14-7) also got 13 points from Ellen Ross. Brooke Smith had 10 points to lead Leo (14-9).

COLUMBIA CITY 66, HERITAGE 37: Holly Martinez went for 20 points and the Eagles beat the Patriots in the Norwell Sectional semifinals. Columbia City (11-15) also got 12 points from Chelsea Pettigrew. Nevaeh Feasby's 10 points led Heritage (7-16).

FAIRFIELD 56, WEST NOBLE 41: The host Chargers fell to the Falcons in the semifinals of the West Noble Sectional. West Noble (17-9) got 11 points from Kaylie Warble.

Class 2A

WHITKO 62, LAVILLE 41: Aly Reiff's 31 points put the Wildcats to a semifinal win at the Central Noble Sectional. Whitko (22-4) also got 13 points from Brianna Cumberland.

SOUTH ADAMS 55, BLACKFORD 28: Calyssa Lehman had 20 points to lead the Starfires to the semifinal win at the Churbusco Sectional. Madi Wurster added 14 points and Lexi Dellinger added 11 for South Adams (15-9).

EASTSIDE 47, WOODLAN 40: The Blazers outscored the Warriors 18-12 in the fourth quarter to secure the semifinals win in the Churubusco Sectional. Eastside (15-9) got 13 points from Olivia Yoder, 11 from Lindsey Beard and 10 from Madisyn Heffley. Sami Voors had 14 points for Woodlan (12-12).

Class A

BLACKHAWK CHRISTIAN 46, HAMILTON 34: Isabella Coats had 17 points and Courtney Pulver 14 for the host Braves in a semifinal win at the Blackhawk Christian Sectional. Blackhawk Christian improved to 11-12. Emma Gaff led Hamilton (9-15) with 18 points.

LAKEWOOD PARK 44, BETHANY CHRISTIAN 42: The Panthers won a sectional semifinal game at Blackhawk Christian behind Gracyn Fetters' 16 points. Lakewood Park (8-13) also got 11 points from Hadyn Faur.

SOUTHERN WELLS 32, DALEVILLE 24: The host Raiders held the Broncos to 8 of 29 (27 percent) shooting in picking up the semifinal win at the Southern Wells Sectional. Southern Wells (6-18) got eight points from Jessica Yencer.