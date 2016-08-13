East Noble tops Warsaw in shootout

WARSAW — The duo of Andrew McCormick and Dylan Hunley were unstoppable in East Noble’s 47-42 win over Warsaw on Friday night.

McCormick accumulated 452 passing yards and six touchdowns, completing 31 of 42 passes while Hunley caught 16 passes for 326 yards and four touchdowns.

“Andrew played like one of the best players around, like what he is,” East Noble coach Luke Amstutz said, “and Dylan’s certainly one of the best receivers around. They played tremendous tonight.

“Our other receivers stepped up tonight and made plays and that took some pressure off Dylan.”

Justin Galavis caught 11 passes for 61 yards and a touchdown and McCormick threw to three other receivers: Chevy Wright, Cade Erin and Kaiden Harshberger. Each caught two passes.

The Knights (1-1) scored on all but one possession in the first half including a three-play scoring drive where Hunley caught a 37-yard pass and McCormick followed it up with a 30-yard scoring run.

The Knights led 27-14 at the half.

But the Tigers (1-1) roared back in the second half and didn’t let up, which was better to coach Phil Jensen than any number on the scoreboard.

“If we wouldn’t have righted the ship and they blew us out, that’s a tough loss. I like to win more than anybody, but what I like to see is young men showing how much it means and how grateful they are for all the things we are blessed with and play a great football team as hard as they can down to the wire. We kept giving them our best shot. That far outweighs losing.”

Warsaw recovered a fumble in the second half at the East Noble 24 that it converted into a four-play scoring drive capped by a 1-yard run from Mason Faas.

“I learned our kids won’t quit, I learned they got a lot of heart and I learned that they’ll play hard,” Jensen said of the lessons he learned in the loss. “If we do that and we bring that every day at practice, I couldn’t ask for any more. The quality of men that they are far outweighs everything else.”

Michael Jensen completed 20 of 35 passes for 229 yards and two touchdowns for Warsaw. D’Andre Street caught 10 passes for 147 yards and a score.

There were several factors in Friday’s match-up for the Knights that were absent from Week 1’s contest against Cathedral and it gives the team confidence heading into conference play.

“Last week, you don’t get a lot of the game situations,” Amstutz said. “The game got out of hand in the third quarter, you don’t have the clutch situations where you have to make a play.

“This week, even though we were in control, when they came back it kind of put us into the fact that we had to get first downs here, punt there, and when we look back on the season, these two non-conference games really did a lot for us to prepare us and I think that will pay dividends in the conference season.”

