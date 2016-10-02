October 12, 2016 3:15 PM
Extended HS football area leaders
Area leaders
Rushing
Name, school carries yards TD
Elder, Whitko 108 1363 15
Presley, Homestead 148 1204 19
Smith, Wawasee 186 1198 16
Rhoades, Woodlan 138 1176 7
Charlton, Luers 110 1164 15
Smith, Garrett 145 1139 13
Reed, Whitko 160 913 13
Jones, New Haven 88 871 15
Hankenson, Bellmont 127 858 9
Turner-Parks, Leo 137 845 9
McGarvey, Warsaw 135 827 5
Woods, Snider 122 825 10
Horn, Churubusco 146 824 11
Schultz, Adams Central 154 813 15
Jarrard, Eastside 110 785 11
Lawrence, Northrop 132 709 5
Covington, Snider 92 705 11
Foster, Heritage 140 675 4
Wright, Homestead 102 663 6
M. Landrum, Huntington N. 108 619 6
Hambright, Luers 87 607 9
S. Richards, Churubusco 55 577 7
Novotny, Carroll 162 571 8
Schnepf, Angola 101 566 8
Stuber, South Adams 84 553 6
Hairston, South Side 99 531 4
Dove, Eastside 89 528 6
Bonner, Leo 55 514 10
Macklin, Adams Central 53 511 8
Gutierrez, Bellmont 98 500 5
Morrow, Concordia 67 498 3
McCarter, Woodlan 47 465 9
Peel, Fremont 107 460 5
Pe. Kerlegrand, Concordia 83 457 9
Moore, North Side 111 442 3
Haupert, Snider 55 417 3
McCormick, East Noble 74 413 3
Bauman, Adams Central 48 409 5
Baumgartner, South Adams 86 404 3
Wadkins, Wawasee 65 403 5
Spahr, Huntington North 114 376 3
Busse, Bellmont 65 370 1
Brazel, Central Noble 55 361 4
Baumgartner, Bluffton 56 359 2
Edwards, Northrop 61 346 2
Kelsaw, Wayne 57 334 5
Lockwood, Bluffton 55 310 2
Ferrell, Leo 41 308 6
Shrock, West Noble 51 307 1
Huffman, Southern Wells 53 304 2
Snouffer, Columbia City 85 300 6
Hart, Wayne 59 288 2
Hippensteel, Huntington North 74 284 1
Bass, Southern Wells 60 281 2
Vanlue, Wawasee 20 281 3
B. Beeks, Southern Wells 58 278 2
Rasler, West Noble 68 275 2
Podschlne, Dwenger 63 271 3
Hammond, Adams Central 53 260 7
Wolford, New Haven 36 258 3
Minch, DeKalb 66 258 5
Hippenhammer, Snider 38 255 5
Harshberger, East Noble 42 253 2
Parrish, North Side 72 251 3
Rider, Columbia City 76 250 2
Ringger, Norwell 93 248 3
McCurdy, Angola 31 248 4
Leidig, Norwell 40 246 1
Effinger, Dwenger 55 245 2
Back, Garrett 27 242 2
Burgess, Central Noble 35 237 4
White, Eastside 23 230 1
Owsley, Whitko 22 225 1
Bradtmueller, Heritage 26 220 3
Durkes, Woodlan 24 220 5
E. Knapke, Heritage 30 216 2
JD Groh, South Adams 38 214 2
Gerber, Southern Wells 88 212 2
Burns, Garrett 62 206 8
Passing
Name, school C-A-I yards TD
Morrison, Concordia 134-200-4 1978 23
McCormick, East Noble 142-206-4 1795 27
Dove, Eastside 105-157-5 1648 19
Durkes, Woodlan 91-129-3 1641 19
Schoenle, Northrop 99-203-8 1576 11
Jensen, Warsaw 100-185-5 1438 17
Moore, New Haven 83-136-3 1361 16
Johnson, South Side 121-247-12 1308 5
Roddy, Angola 93-136-0 1279 14
Jones, Wayne 108-210-13 1231 11
Podschlne, Dwenger 69-152-8 1062 12
Burns, Garrett 64-119-1 999 5
Miller, Carroll 92-138-3 998 6
Jones, North Side 72-160-8 923 5
Teeter, South Adams 54-108-7 821 5
Haupert, Snider 57-101-6 791 8
Snouffer, Columbia City 55-113-3 754 6
Miguel, Carroll 46-84-3 738 7
Stout, DeKalb 66-108-4 729 6
Larose, Fremont 59-151-6 726 8
Wright, Homestead 59-100-3 712 4
Restivo, Leo 47-97-4 677 5
Wroblewski, West Noble 43-113-11 664 6
Smith, Wawasee 51-120-5 636 5
Gutierrez, Bellmont 57-83-5 590 7
K. Dunham, DeKalb 42-67-5 522 5
Hammond, Adams Central 23-51-4 482 3
T. Richards, Churubusco 26-52-2 404 2
Receiving
Name, school catches yards
Hunley, East Noble 60 899
Ju. Becker, Carroll 53 792
Schmeling, Carroll 43 431
Grahovac, Concordia 42 673
Dean, Eastside 39 780
Mallers, Concordia 39 713
Guerrant, Woodlan 39 657
Harshberger, East Noble 39 453
Boyce, DeKalb 38 436
McCurdy, Angola 34 368
Kelsaw, Wayne 34 278
D’A. Street, Warsaw 33 438
Purdy, Garrett 32 532
McCarter, Woodlan 31 770
Young, Wayne 30 418
Azzura, Northrop 28 461
Bobo, South Side 28 391
David, Warsaw 27 440
Hippenhammer, Snider 27 368
Evans, Fremont 26 370
Berry, Northrop 24 437
Bussell, Luers 24 420
Koehlinger, Concordia 24 294
Cook, South Adams 23 428
Thomas, New Haven 23 358
Galaviz, East Noble 23 255
Clibon, Northrop 22 349
Ballentine, Eastside 22 314
Raber, Homestead 22 254
Schultz, Angola 20 472
Steele, Dwenger 20 421
Harris, New Haven 20 329
Goebel, DeKalb 20 253
Allen, Wayne 20 234
Gibson, Angola 18 255
Thompson, Eastside 18 223
Bonner, Leo 17 273
Desrosiers, North Side 17 231
Jo. Becker, Carroll 16 316
Mendoza, Wawasee 16 208
Wells, South Side 16 189
Christen, Columbia City 15 267
Moore, North Side 15 182
Redden, Columbia City 15 135
Hairston, South Side 15 117
Gardner, New Haven 14 303
Brunson, DeKalb 14 271
Daniels, Wayne 14 238
Gause, Leo 14 221
Miller, Angola 14 195
Bohata, Norwell 14 127
Yarian, Garrett 13 250
Black, Dwenger 13 224
De. Street, Warsaw 13 224
Hambright, Luers 13 217
Shrock, West Noble 13 189
Hankenson, Bellmont 13 178
Green, South Side 13 167
Geyer, Eastside 13 155
Book, South Side 13 138
Erwin, East Noble 13 131
Anderson, Homestead 12 214
Jones, New Haven 12 208
Royal, Northrop 12 197
Houk, Dwenger 12 168
Sievers, Columbia City 12 140
Gramling, DeKalb 12 102
Busse, Bellmont 11 186
Pe. Kerlegrand, Concordia 11 175
Baumgartner, South Adams 11 150
Cook, North Side 11 124
King, South Side 11 83
Hand, Wawasee 10 216
Rhymer, Heritage 10 119
Pranger, Carroll 10 108
Mills, Bellmont 10 106
Howard, Woodlan 10 104
Geiger, Norwell 10 84
Scoring
Name, school TD FG PAT Total
Jones, New Haven 22 0 0 132
McCarter, Woodlan 21 0 2 128
Presley, Homestead 21 0 0 126
Elder, Whitko 17 0 15 119
Smith, Wawasee 16 0 0 96
Charlton, Luers 15 0 0 90
Reed, Whitko 13 0 12 90
Schultz, Adams Central 15 0 0 90
Mallers, Concordia 15 0 0 90
Smith, Garrett 13 0 4 82
Hunley, East Noble 13 0 2 80
Bonner, Leo 13 0 0 78
Horn, Churubusco 12 0 2 74
D’A. Street, Warsaw 12 0 0 72
Jarrard, Eastside 12 0 0 72
Buisman, Snider 0 11 37 70
Hambright, Luers 11 0 0 66
Dean, Eastside 11 0 0 66
Covington, Snider 11 0 0 66
Morrison, Concordia 5 0 35 65
Pe. Kerlegrand, Concordia 10 0 0 60
Hankenson, Bellmont 10 0 0 60
Woods, Snider 10 0 0 60
McCurdy, Angola 10 0 0 60
Kelsaw, Wayne 9 0 2 56
Turner-Parks, Leo 9 0 2 56
S. Richards, Churubusco 9 0 0 54
Shannon, Carroll 0 7 30 51
Novotny, Carroll 8 0 2 50
Burns, Garrett 8 0 2 50
Rhoades, Woodlan 8 0 2 50
Hippenhammer, Snider 8 0 0 48
Schnepf, Angola 8 0 0 48
Macklin, Adams Central 8 0 0 48
Mevis, Warsaw 0 5 33 48
Douglas, Adams Central 0 3 36 45
Cockroft, Angola 0 3 36 45
Bonilla, New Haven 0 0 44 44
Hammond, Adams Central 7 0 0 42
Knepper, Homestead 0 4 30 42
Harshberger, East Noble 7 0 0 42
Evans, Fremont 7 0 0 42
Schultz, Angola 7 0 0 42
Stjepic, Northrop 0 5 27 42
Moughler, Eastside 0 3 32 41
Stuber, South Adams 6 0 4 40
Von Gunten, Leo 0 5 25 40
Ferrell, Leo 6 0 2 38
Se. Loy, West Noble 6 0 0 36
Winkeljohn, Dwenger 6 0 0 36
Snouffer, Columbia City 6 0 0 36
Ju. Becker, Carroll 6 0 0 36
Wright, Homestead 6 0 0 36
Steele, Dwenger 6 0 0 36
Young, Wayne 6 0 0 36
M. Landrum, Huntington North 6 0 0 36
Bauman, Adams Central 6 0 0 36
Rhymer, Heritage 6 0 0 36
Dove, Eastside 6 0 0 36
Grahovac, Concordia 6 0 0 36
Galaviz, East Noble 6 0 0 36
Washington, Northrop 6 0 0 36
Howe, Luers 0 1 32 35
Delagrange, Woodlan 5 0 2 34
Emenhiser, Churubusco 1 1 25 34
Brazel, Central Noble 5 0 2 32
Faas, Warsaw 5 0 0 30
Miller, Carroll 5 0 0 30
Gutierrez, Bellmont 5 0 0 30
Teeter, South Adams 5 0 0 30
Cook, South Adams 5 0 0 30
Hairston, South Side 4 0 6 30
McGarvey, Warsaw 5 0 0 30
Johnson, Carroll 5 0 0 30
Bussell, Luers 5 0 0 30
Wadkins, Wawasee 5 0 0 30
Durkes, Woodlan 5 0 0 30
Minch, DeKalb 5 0 0 30
Peel, Fremont 5 0 0 30
Edwards, Northrop 5 0 0 30
Booth, Dwenger 0 2 23 29
Painter, East Noble 0 0 29 29
Guerrant, Woodlan 4 0 4 28
Martinez, South Adams 0 3 19 28
Macias, West Noble 0 4 15 27
Burgess, Central Noble 4 0 2 26
Hand, Wawasee 4 0 2 26
Anderson, Churubusco 4 0 2 26
McDonald, Garrett 0 0 26 26
Thompson, Eastside 4 0 2 26
Moore, Woodlan 0 0 26 26
Sacks
Name, school Total
B.Johnson, Snider 8
Meyer, DeKalb 7
Brown, Homestead 6.5
Yanko, Dwenger 6
White, Woodlan 6
L.Johnson, Snider 5.5
Fugate, Whitko 5
Phillips, Central Noble 5
Guerrant, Woodlan 5
Berry, Luers 5
Jones, DeKalb 5
McDowell, Snider 4.5
Freeman, New Haven 4.5
Minch, DeKalb 4.5
Walters, Whitko 4
Hall, Dwenger 4
Schoeneman, Adams Central 4
Stroud, Snider 4
Wood, Churubusco 4
Barr, East Noble 3.5
Hewitt, Whitko 3
Kinney, Northrop 3
Ja. Groh, South Adams 3
Baumgartner, South Adams 3
France, Snider 3
Stanley, Whitko 3
Hart, Angola 3
Erwin, East Noble 3
Shafer, Garrett 3
Vice, Fremont 3
Tags, Angola 3
Eltzroth, Huntington North 3
Nguyen, Carroll 3
Underwood, Luers 2.5
Braster, Northrop 2.5
Savieo, New Haven 2.5
Baysden, Eastside 2.5
Easley, Luers 2.5
Wade, Concordia 2.5
Ellert, DeKalb 2.5
Fletcher, Concordia 2
Birch, New Haven 2
Batchelder, Northrop 2
Villarreal, Warsaw 2
Parker, Carroll 2
CJ Landrum, Huntington North 2
Ayers, New Haven 2
Johnson, Carroll 2
Griffin, Carroll 2
Ault, North Side 2
Wellman, Adams Central 2
Washington, Northrop 2
Henry, Dwenger 2
Sprague, Carroll 2
Steffen, Eastside 2
Smith, Central Noble 2
Hartman, Angola 2
Gusching, New Haven 2
Nix, Dwenger 2
Tippmann, Dwenger 2
Dull, South Adams 2
Gramling, DeKalb 2
Carpenter, Homestead 2
Niedzwicki, Homestead 2
Burk, Fremont 2
Clifton, Angola 2
Davis, Garrett 2
Murray, Woodlan 2
Ostrowski, Carroll 2
Minich, Leo 2
Interceptions
Name, school Total
Johnson, Wayne 5
J. Lockett, North Side 5
Gause, Leo 5
Eley, Carroll 4
Baker, Garrett 4
Bobo, South Side 4
Sherwin, Whitko 4
Macklin, Adams Central 4
Hammond, Adams Central 4
Bordner, Concordia 3
Huffman, Southern Wells 3
Dawn, South Adams 3
Grahovac, Concordia 3
Mallers, Concordia 3
Dean, Eastside 3
Elder, Whitko 3
Tapp, Carroll 3
Edwards, Northrop 3
Ballentine, Eastside 3
Pease, Central Noble 3
Hill, Wayne 3
McMichael, Norwell 3
Hepler, Wawasee 3
Evans, Fremont 3
Beatty, Fremont 3
Schwaller, Adams Central 3
Upshaw, New Haven 3
Miller, Huntington North 3
Mills, Bellmont 3
Rhoades, Woodlan 2
Bauman, Adams Central 2
Schuler, Leo 2
Schoenle, Northrop 2
Myers, Central Noble 2
Riley, Warsaw 2
Pope, New Haven 2
Rosbrugh, Wawasee 2
Call, Carroll 2
Miller, Warsaw 2
Marshall, Warsaw 2
Meyer, Angola 2
Honer, Angola 2
Redden, Columbia City 2
Christen, Columbia City 2
Judd, Columbia City 2
Sills, Huntington North 2
Rieke, Eastside 2
McBride, North Side 2
Wilcox, North Side 2
Dippold, Luers 2
Blume, Dwenger 2
Steele, Dwenger 2
Howard, Woodlan 2
Rhoades, Woodlan 2
Horn, Churubusco 2
Towns, New Haven 2
Griggs, Concordia 2
Bruce, East Noble 2
Metz, Bellmont 2
Bell, DeKalb 2
Fumble recoveries
Name, school Total
Rhymer, Heritage 5
Murray, Woodlan’4
Haupert, Snider 3
Hammond, Adams Central 3
McVoy, Huntington North 3
Wood, Churubusco 3
Pe. Kerlegrand, Concordia 3
Stuber, South Adams 3
Sturm, Luers 3
Zink, Woodlan 3
Erwin, East Noble 3
Gunion, Garrett 2
Schreiber, Southern Wells 2
Hairston, South Side 2
Wright, South Side 2
Elwood, Leo 2
Gerber, Southern Wells 2
Faas, Warsaw 2
Kinney, Northrop 2
Bohata, Norwell 2
Hake, Dwenger 2
Starks, Luers 2
Hall, Dwenger 2
Rieke, Eastside 2
Hankenson, Bellmont 2
Schenkel, Huntington North 2
B. Lockett, North Side 2
Grahovac, Concordia 2
Jones, DeKalb 2
Delagrange, Woodlan 2
Quillman, Woodlan 2
Katzer, Wawasee 2
Rogers, Homestead 2
Tags, Angola 2
Barker, Wawasee 2
Katzer, Wawasee 2
Teeter, South Adams 2
Woods, Snider 2
Barrera, Columbia City 2
Jensen, Warsaw 2