October 12, 2016 3:15 PM

Extended HS football area leaders

Area leaders

Rushing

Name, school carries yards TD

Elder, Whitko 108 1363 15

Presley, Homestead 148 1204 19

Smith, Wawasee 186 1198 16

Rhoades, Woodlan 138 1176 7

Charlton, Luers 110 1164 15

Smith, Garrett 145 1139 13

Reed, Whitko 160 913 13

Jones, New Haven 88 871 15

Hankenson, Bellmont 127 858 9

Turner-Parks, Leo 137 845 9

McGarvey, Warsaw 135 827 5

Woods, Snider 122 825 10

Horn, Churubusco 146 824 11

Schultz, Adams Central 154 813 15

Jarrard, Eastside 110 785 11

Lawrence, Northrop 132 709 5

Covington, Snider 92 705 11

Foster, Heritage 140 675 4

Wright, Homestead 102 663 6

M. Landrum, Huntington N. 108 619 6

Hambright, Luers 87 607 9

S. Richards, Churubusco 55 577 7

Novotny, Carroll 162 571 8

Schnepf, Angola 101 566 8

Stuber, South Adams 84 553 6

Hairston, South Side 99 531 4

Dove, Eastside 89 528 6

Bonner, Leo 55 514 10

Macklin, Adams Central 53 511 8

Gutierrez, Bellmont 98 500 5

Morrow, Concordia 67 498 3

McCarter, Woodlan 47 465 9

Peel, Fremont 107 460 5

Pe. Kerlegrand, Concordia 83 457 9

Moore, North Side 111 442 3

Haupert, Snider 55 417 3

McCormick, East Noble 74 413 3

Bauman, Adams Central 48 409 5

Baumgartner, South Adams 86 404 3

Wadkins, Wawasee 65 403 5

Spahr, Huntington North 114 376 3

Busse, Bellmont 65 370 1

Brazel, Central Noble 55 361 4

Baumgartner, Bluffton 56 359 2

Edwards, Northrop 61 346 2

Kelsaw, Wayne 57 334 5

Lockwood, Bluffton 55 310 2

Ferrell, Leo 41 308 6

Shrock, West Noble 51 307 1

Huffman, Southern Wells 53 304 2

Snouffer, Columbia City 85 300 6

Hart, Wayne 59 288 2

Hippensteel, Huntington North 74 284 1

Bass, Southern Wells 60 281 2

Vanlue, Wawasee 20 281 3

B. Beeks, Southern Wells 58 278 2

Rasler, West Noble 68 275 2

Podschlne, Dwenger 63 271 3

Hammond, Adams Central 53 260 7

Wolford, New Haven 36 258 3

Minch, DeKalb 66 258 5

Hippenhammer, Snider 38 255 5

Harshberger, East Noble 42 253 2

Parrish, North Side 72 251 3

Rider, Columbia City 76 250 2

Ringger, Norwell 93 248 3

McCurdy, Angola 31 248 4

Leidig, Norwell 40 246 1

Effinger, Dwenger 55 245 2

Back, Garrett 27 242 2

Burgess, Central Noble 35 237 4

White, Eastside 23 230 1

Owsley, Whitko 22 225 1

Bradtmueller, Heritage 26 220 3

Durkes, Woodlan 24 220 5

E. Knapke, Heritage 30 216 2

JD Groh, South Adams 38 214 2

Gerber, Southern Wells 88 212 2

Burns, Garrett 62 206 8

Passing

Name, school C-A-I yards TD

Morrison, Concordia 134-200-4 1978 23

McCormick, East Noble 142-206-4 1795 27

Dove, Eastside 105-157-5 1648 19

Durkes, Woodlan 91-129-3 1641 19

Schoenle, Northrop 99-203-8 1576 11

Jensen, Warsaw 100-185-5 1438 17

Moore, New Haven 83-136-3 1361 16

Johnson, South Side 121-247-12 1308 5

Roddy, Angola 93-136-0 1279 14

Jones, Wayne 108-210-13 1231 11

Podschlne, Dwenger 69-152-8 1062 12

Burns, Garrett 64-119-1 999 5

Miller, Carroll 92-138-3 998 6

Jones, North Side 72-160-8 923 5

Teeter, South Adams 54-108-7 821 5

Haupert, Snider 57-101-6 791 8

Snouffer, Columbia City 55-113-3 754 6

Miguel, Carroll 46-84-3 738 7

Stout, DeKalb 66-108-4 729 6

Larose, Fremont 59-151-6 726 8

Wright, Homestead 59-100-3 712 4

Restivo, Leo 47-97-4 677 5

Wroblewski, West Noble 43-113-11 664 6

Smith, Wawasee 51-120-5 636 5

Gutierrez, Bellmont 57-83-5 590 7

K. Dunham, DeKalb 42-67-5 522 5

Hammond, Adams Central 23-51-4 482 3

T. Richards, Churubusco 26-52-2 404 2

Receiving

Name, school catches yards

Hunley, East Noble 60 899

Ju. Becker, Carroll 53 792

Schmeling, Carroll 43 431

Grahovac, Concordia 42 673

Dean, Eastside 39 780

Mallers, Concordia 39 713

Guerrant, Woodlan 39 657

Harshberger, East Noble 39 453

Boyce, DeKalb 38 436

McCurdy, Angola 34 368

Kelsaw, Wayne 34 278

D’A. Street, Warsaw 33 438

Purdy, Garrett 32 532

McCarter, Woodlan 31 770

Young, Wayne 30 418

Azzura, Northrop 28 461

Bobo, South Side 28 391

David, Warsaw 27 440

Hippenhammer, Snider 27 368

Evans, Fremont 26 370

Berry, Northrop 24 437

Bussell, Luers 24 420

Koehlinger, Concordia 24 294

Cook, South Adams 23 428

Thomas, New Haven 23 358

Galaviz, East Noble 23 255

Clibon, Northrop 22 349

Ballentine, Eastside 22 314

Raber, Homestead 22 254

Schultz, Angola 20 472

Steele, Dwenger 20 421

Harris, New Haven 20 329

Goebel, DeKalb 20 253

Allen, Wayne 20 234

Gibson, Angola 18 255

Thompson, Eastside 18 223

Bonner, Leo 17 273

Desrosiers, North Side 17 231

Jo. Becker, Carroll 16 316

Mendoza, Wawasee 16 208

Wells, South Side 16 189

Christen, Columbia City 15 267

Moore, North Side 15 182

Redden, Columbia City 15 135

Hairston, South Side 15 117

Gardner, New Haven 14 303

Brunson, DeKalb 14 271

Daniels, Wayne 14 238

Gause, Leo 14 221

Miller, Angola 14 195

Bohata, Norwell 14 127

Yarian, Garrett 13 250

Black, Dwenger 13 224

De. Street, Warsaw 13 224

Hambright, Luers 13 217

Shrock, West Noble 13 189

Hankenson, Bellmont 13 178

Green, South Side 13 167

Geyer, Eastside 13 155

Book, South Side 13 138

Erwin, East Noble 13 131

Anderson, Homestead 12 214

Jones, New Haven 12 208

Royal, Northrop 12 197

Houk, Dwenger 12 168

Sievers, Columbia City 12 140

Gramling, DeKalb 12 102

Busse, Bellmont 11 186

Pe. Kerlegrand, Concordia 11 175

Baumgartner, South Adams 11 150

Cook, North Side 11 124

King, South Side 11 83

Hand, Wawasee 10 216

Rhymer, Heritage 10 119

Pranger, Carroll 10 108

Mills, Bellmont 10 106

Howard, Woodlan 10 104

Geiger, Norwell 10 84

Scoring

Name, school TD FG PAT Total

Jones, New Haven 22 0 0 132

McCarter, Woodlan 21 0 2 128

Presley, Homestead 21 0 0 126

Elder, Whitko 17 0 15 119

Smith, Wawasee 16 0 0 96

Charlton, Luers 15 0 0 90

Reed, Whitko 13 0 12 90

Schultz, Adams Central 15 0 0 90

Mallers, Concordia 15 0 0 90

Smith, Garrett 13 0 4 82

Hunley, East Noble 13 0 2 80

Bonner, Leo 13 0 0 78

Horn, Churubusco 12 0 2 74

D’A. Street, Warsaw 12 0 0 72

Jarrard, Eastside 12 0 0 72

Buisman, Snider 0 11 37 70

Hambright, Luers 11 0 0 66

Dean, Eastside 11 0 0 66

Covington, Snider 11 0 0 66

Morrison, Concordia 5 0 35 65

Pe. Kerlegrand, Concordia 10 0 0 60

Hankenson, Bellmont 10 0 0 60

Woods, Snider 10 0 0 60

McCurdy, Angola 10 0 0 60

Kelsaw, Wayne 9 0 2 56

Turner-Parks, Leo 9 0 2 56

S. Richards, Churubusco 9 0 0 54

Shannon, Carroll 0 7 30 51

Novotny, Carroll 8 0 2 50

Burns, Garrett 8 0 2 50

Rhoades, Woodlan 8 0 2 50

Hippenhammer, Snider 8 0 0 48

Schnepf, Angola 8 0 0 48

Macklin, Adams Central 8 0 0 48

Mevis, Warsaw 0 5 33 48

Douglas, Adams Central 0 3 36 45

Cockroft, Angola 0 3 36 45

Bonilla, New Haven 0 0 44 44

Hammond, Adams Central 7 0 0 42

Knepper, Homestead 0 4 30 42

Harshberger, East Noble 7 0 0 42

Evans, Fremont 7 0 0 42

Schultz, Angola 7 0 0 42

Stjepic, Northrop 0 5 27 42

Moughler, Eastside 0 3 32 41

Stuber, South Adams 6 0 4 40

Von Gunten, Leo 0 5 25 40

Ferrell, Leo 6 0 2 38

Se. Loy, West Noble 6 0 0 36

Winkeljohn, Dwenger 6 0 0 36

Snouffer, Columbia City 6 0 0 36

Ju. Becker, Carroll 6 0 0 36

Wright, Homestead 6 0 0 36

Steele, Dwenger 6 0 0 36

Young, Wayne 6 0 0 36

M. Landrum, Huntington North 6 0 0 36

Bauman, Adams Central 6 0 0 36

Rhymer, Heritage 6 0 0 36

Dove, Eastside 6 0 0 36

Grahovac, Concordia 6 0 0 36

Galaviz, East Noble 6 0 0 36

Washington, Northrop 6 0 0 36

Howe, Luers 0 1 32 35

Delagrange, Woodlan 5 0 2 34

Emenhiser, Churubusco 1 1 25 34

Brazel, Central Noble 5 0 2 32

Faas, Warsaw 5 0 0 30

Miller, Carroll 5 0 0 30

Gutierrez, Bellmont 5 0 0 30

Teeter, South Adams 5 0 0 30

Cook, South Adams 5 0 0 30

Hairston, South Side 4 0 6 30

McGarvey, Warsaw 5 0 0 30

Johnson, Carroll 5 0 0 30

Bussell, Luers 5 0 0 30

Wadkins, Wawasee 5 0 0 30

Durkes, Woodlan 5 0 0 30

Minch, DeKalb 5 0 0 30

Peel, Fremont 5 0 0 30

Edwards, Northrop 5 0 0 30

Booth, Dwenger 0 2 23 29

Painter, East Noble 0 0 29 29

Guerrant, Woodlan 4 0 4 28

Martinez, South Adams 0 3 19 28

Macias, West Noble 0 4 15 27

Burgess, Central Noble 4 0 2 26

Hand, Wawasee 4 0 2 26

Anderson, Churubusco 4 0 2 26

McDonald, Garrett 0 0 26 26

Thompson, Eastside 4 0 2 26

Moore, Woodlan 0 0 26 26

Sacks

Name, school Total

B.Johnson, Snider 8

Meyer, DeKalb 7

Brown, Homestead 6.5

Yanko, Dwenger 6

White, Woodlan 6

L.Johnson, Snider 5.5

Fugate, Whitko 5

Phillips, Central Noble 5

Guerrant, Woodlan 5

Berry, Luers 5

Jones, DeKalb 5

McDowell, Snider 4.5

Freeman, New Haven 4.5

Minch, DeKalb 4.5

Walters, Whitko 4

Hall, Dwenger 4

Schoeneman, Adams Central 4

Stroud, Snider 4

Wood, Churubusco 4

Barr, East Noble 3.5

Hewitt, Whitko 3

Kinney, Northrop 3

Ja. Groh, South Adams 3

Baumgartner, South Adams 3

France, Snider 3

Stanley, Whitko 3

Hart, Angola 3

Erwin, East Noble 3

Shafer, Garrett 3

Vice, Fremont 3

Tags, Angola 3

Eltzroth, Huntington North 3

Nguyen, Carroll 3

Underwood, Luers 2.5

Braster, Northrop 2.5

Savieo, New Haven 2.5

Baysden, Eastside 2.5

Easley, Luers 2.5

Wade, Concordia 2.5

Ellert, DeKalb 2.5

Fletcher, Concordia 2

Birch, New Haven 2

Batchelder, Northrop 2

Villarreal, Warsaw 2

Parker, Carroll 2

CJ Landrum, Huntington North 2

Ayers, New Haven 2

Johnson, Carroll 2

Griffin, Carroll 2

Ault, North Side 2

Wellman, Adams Central 2

Washington, Northrop 2

Henry, Dwenger 2

Sprague, Carroll 2

Steffen, Eastside 2

Smith, Central Noble 2

Hartman, Angola 2

Gusching, New Haven 2

Nix, Dwenger 2

Tippmann, Dwenger 2

Dull, South Adams 2

Gramling, DeKalb 2

Carpenter, Homestead 2

Niedzwicki, Homestead 2

Burk, Fremont 2

Clifton, Angola 2

Davis, Garrett 2

Murray, Woodlan 2

Ostrowski, Carroll 2

Minich, Leo 2

Interceptions

Name, school Total

Johnson, Wayne 5

J. Lockett, North Side 5

Gause, Leo 5

Eley, Carroll 4

Baker, Garrett 4

Bobo, South Side 4

Sherwin, Whitko 4

Macklin, Adams Central 4

Hammond, Adams Central 4

Bordner, Concordia 3

Huffman, Southern Wells 3

Dawn, South Adams 3

Grahovac, Concordia 3

Mallers, Concordia 3

Dean, Eastside 3

Elder, Whitko 3

Tapp, Carroll 3

Edwards, Northrop 3

Ballentine, Eastside 3

Pease, Central Noble 3

Hill, Wayne 3

McMichael, Norwell 3

Hepler, Wawasee 3

Evans, Fremont 3

Beatty, Fremont 3

Schwaller, Adams Central 3

Upshaw, New Haven 3

Miller, Huntington North 3

Mills, Bellmont 3

Rhoades, Woodlan 2

Bauman, Adams Central 2

Schuler, Leo 2

Schoenle, Northrop 2

Myers, Central Noble 2

Riley, Warsaw 2

Pope, New Haven 2

Rosbrugh, Wawasee 2

Call, Carroll 2

Miller, Warsaw 2

Marshall, Warsaw 2

Meyer, Angola 2

Honer, Angola 2

Redden, Columbia City 2

Christen, Columbia City 2

Judd, Columbia City 2

Sills, Huntington North 2

Rieke, Eastside 2

McBride, North Side 2

Wilcox, North Side 2

Dippold, Luers 2

Blume, Dwenger 2

Steele, Dwenger 2

Howard, Woodlan 2

Rhoades, Woodlan 2

Horn, Churubusco 2

Towns, New Haven 2

Griggs, Concordia 2

Bruce, East Noble 2

Metz, Bellmont 2

Bell, DeKalb 2

Fumble recoveries

Name, school Total

Rhymer, Heritage 5

Murray, Woodlan’4

Haupert, Snider 3

Hammond, Adams Central 3

McVoy, Huntington North 3

Wood, Churubusco 3

Pe. Kerlegrand, Concordia 3

Stuber, South Adams 3

Sturm, Luers 3

Zink, Woodlan 3

Erwin, East Noble 3

Gunion, Garrett 2

Schreiber, Southern Wells 2

Hairston, South Side 2

Wright, South Side 2

Elwood, Leo 2

Gerber, Southern Wells 2

Faas, Warsaw 2

Kinney, Northrop 2

Bohata, Norwell 2

Hake, Dwenger 2

Starks, Luers 2

Hall, Dwenger 2

Rieke, Eastside 2

Hankenson, Bellmont 2

Schenkel, Huntington North 2

B. Lockett, North Side 2

Grahovac, Concordia 2

Jones, DeKalb 2

Delagrange, Woodlan 2

Quillman, Woodlan 2

Katzer, Wawasee 2

Rogers, Homestead 2

Tags, Angola 2

Barker, Wawasee 2

Katzer, Wawasee 2

Teeter, South Adams 2

Woods, Snider 2

Barrera, Columbia City 2

Jensen, Warsaw 2

