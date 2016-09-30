 Skip to main content

October 04, 2016 8:11 PM

Extended area high school football stats

More Preps Plus

Area leaders

Rushing

Name, school carries yards TD

Elder, Whitko 85 1253 17

Charlton, Luers 100 1125 15

Smith, Garrett 124 1033 11

Rhoades, Woodlan 116 1018 6

Presley, Homestead 130 1015 16

Smith, Wawasee 168 984 13

Reed, Whitko 149 908 13

Jarrard, Eastside 110 785 11

McGarvey, Warsaw 122 755 5

Hankenson, Bellmont 108 745 9

Horn, Churubusco 125 720 9

Schultz, Adams Central 144 710 14

Covington, Snider 86 707 13

Turner-Parks, Leo 115 688 7

Woods, Snider 101 671 8

Lawrence, Northrop 116 659 4

Jones, New Haven 67 656 10

Foster, Heritage 121 580 3

Hambright, Luers 80 576 8

M. Landrum, Huntington N. 94 530 6

Novotny, Carroll 150 527 8

Wright, Homestead 94 519 6

Hairston, South Side 92 501 4

Stuber, South Adams 71 492 6

Gutierrez, Bellmont 79 480 5

Macklin, Adams Central 48 461 6

S. Richards, Churubusco 48 453 5

Pe. Kerlegrand, Concordia 81 451 9

Moore, North Side 111 442 3

Schnepf, Angola 80 423 6

McCarter, Woodlan 43 419 9

Dove, Eastside 75 408 4

Bonner, Leo 52 402 10

Baumgartner, South Adams 77 384 3

Morrow, Concordia 48 364 3

Baumgartner, Bluffton 50 350 2

Spahr, Huntington North 99 349 3

McCormick, East Noble 61 335 3

Kelsaw, Wayne 57 334 5

Brazel, Central Noble 46 334 4

Bauman, Adams Central 41 331 4

Haupert, Snider 44 321 3

Ferrell, Leo 40 315 6

Peel, Fremont 84 315 3

Lockwood, Bluffton 55 310 2

Huffman, Southern Wells 53 304 2

Snouffer, Columbia City 83 304 6

Hippensteel, Huntington North 74 284 1

Wadkins, Wawasee 47 282 3

Bass, Southern Wells 60 281 2

B. Beeks, Southern Wells 58 278 2

Hart, Wayne 52 273 2

Podschlne, Dwenger 63 271 3

Vanlue, Wawasee 18 267 3

Shrock, West Noble 45 267 1

Edwards, Northrop 49 264 1

Rider, Columbia City 69 254 2

Rasler, West Noble 63 250 2

Busse, Bellmont 49 248 0

Harshberger, East Noble 39 246 2

Leidig, Norwell 40 246 1

Hippenhammer, Snider 37 237 5

Hammond, Adams Central 51 233 5

Burgess, Central Noble 27 230 4

McCurdy, Angola 28 223 4

Burns, Garrett 55 221 6

Bradtmueller, Heritage 26 220 3

Ringger, Norwell 82 218 3

JD Groh, South Adams 38 214 2

Wolford, New Haven 26 213 3

Durkes, Woodlan 20 213 4

Gerber, Southern Wells 88 212 2

Back, Garrett 23 212 2

Owsley, Whitko 21 211 2

Hawk, Central Noble 53 192 1

Gibson, Angola 20 186 1

Reneau, Garrett 30 185 3

Roddy, Angola 73 180 2

Mayer, Churubusco 44 176 1

Teeter, South Adams 45 174 5

Mendoza, Wawasee 20 169 1

Stepp, Bluffton 41 165 1

Clark, Dwenger 52 164 0

Dial, Central Noble 24 163 2

Minch, DeKalb 43 163 3

Morrison, Concordia 59 160 5

Katzer, Wawasee 41 159 1

Wigent, Columbia City 40 156 2

Wood, Churubusco 11 156 2

Parrish, North Side 56 155 1

Passing

Name, school C-A-I yards TD

Morrison, Concordia 115-174-4 1682 18

McCormick, East Noble 114-164-1 1596 24

Dove, Eastside 91-135-5 1481 16

Durkes, Woodlan 83-117-3 1457 16

Schoenle, Northrop 86-178-6 1378 11

Jensen, Warsaw 93-161-3 1349 16

Moore, New Haven 71-114-2 1269 16

Johnson, South Side 112-228-11 1245 5

Jones, Wayne 96-183 12 1176 11

Podschlne, Dwenger 69-152-8 1062 12

Roddy, Angola 74-108-0 920 10

Miller, Carroll 80-120-2 886 6

Burns, Garrett 51-101-1 760 5

Snouffer, Columbia City 55-114-3 754 6

Jones, North Side 58-127-8 749 4

Haupert, Snider 51-91-5 740 5

Miguel, Carroll 43-76-3 726 7

Teeter, South Adams 46-92-5 679 5

Stout, DeKalb 48-81-1 656 6

Wroblewski, West Noble 38-105-10 627 6

Restivo, Leo 43-88-3 608 4

Wright, Homestead 48-83-3 582 2

Smith, Wawasee 46-110-5 548 5

Gutierrez, Bellmont 42-79-5 516 3

Larose, Fremont 49-117-6 505 5

K. Dunham, DeKalb 41-66-5 462 4

Hammond, Adams Central 19-43-3 368 1

T. Richards, Churubusco 22-45-2 344 2

Knapke, Luers 11-20-3 312 3

Robbins, Luers 22-36-0 293 0

Brege, Norwell 29-76-8 280 2

Craig, Whitko 13-25-1 244 1

Davis, Bluffton 19-48-2 243 1

Receiving

Name, school catches yards

Hunley, East Noble 50 837

Ju. Becker, Carroll 44 720

Schmeling, Carroll 40 396

Guerrant, Woodlan 39 657

Grahovac, Concordia 36 539

Dean, Eastside 35 704

Kelsaw, Wayne 34 278

D’A. Street, Warsaw 31 429

Mallers, Concordia 30 556

Boyce, DeKalb 29 357

McCarter, Woodlan 28 637

Bobo, South Side 28 391

Young, Wayne 27 403

Purdy, Garrett 26 423

McCurdy, Angola 26 290

David, Warsaw 25 423

Evans, Fremont 25 350

Harshberger, East Noble 25 349

Hippenhammer, Snider 25 339

Azzura, Northrop 24 421

Galaviz, East Noble 22 238

Bussell, Luers 21 357

Berry, Northrop 21 352

Koehlinger, Concordia 21 270

Thomas, New Haven 19 315

Ballentine, Eastside 19 281

Allen, Wayne 19 234

Steele, Dwenger 18 404

Clibon, Northrop 18 292

Cook, South Adams 17 321

Harris, New Haven 17 319

Raber, Homestead 17 214

Gibson, Angola 17 202

Bonner, Leo 16 257

Goebel, DeKalb 16 255

Thompson, Eastside 16 216

Jo. Becker, Carroll 15 309

Wells, South Side 15 182

Moore, North Side 15 182

Schultz, Angola 14 287

Christen, Columbia City 14 266

Desrosiers, North Side 14 188

Redden, Columbia City 15 135

Brunson, DeKalb 13 263

Gause, Leo 13 192

Mendoza, Wawasee 13 154

Book, South Side 13 138

Bohata, Norwell 13 124

Hairston, South Side 13 106

Gardner, New Haven 12 281

Daniels, Wayne 12 231

Royal, Northrop 12 197

Hankenson, Bellmont 12 169

Houk, Dwenger 12 168

Miller, Angola 12 158

Geyer, Eastside 12 143

Erwin, East Noble 12 128

Pe. Kerlegrand, Concordia 11 175

De. Street, Warsaw 11 173

Baumgartner, South Adams 11 150

Anderson, Homestead 10 175

Shrock, West Noble 10 159

Busse, Bellmont 10 154

Green, South Side 10 149

Yarian, Garrett 10 148

Black, Dwenger 10 128

Pranger, Carroll 10 108

Sievers, Columbia City 10 101

Geiger, Norwell 10 84

King, South Side 10 78

Jones, New Haven 9 191

Hand, Wawasee 9 189

Hambright, Luers 9 147

Kilburn, Warsaw 9 116

Mills, Bellmont 9 84

Brooks, Luers 8 142

Rosbrugh, Wawasee 8 117

Wurster, South Adams 8 112

Rhymer, Heritage 8 111

McNeal, Heritage 8 71

Gramling, DeKalb 8 60

Novotny, Carroll 8 55

Scoring

Name, school TD FG PAT Total

Elder, Whitko 17 0 9 111

McCarter, Woodlan 18 0 2 110

Presley, Homestead 18 0 0 108

Jones, New Haven 17 0 0 102

Charlton, Luers 15 0 0 90

Schultz, Adams Central 14 0 0 84

Reed, Whitko 13 0 6 84

Hunley, East Noble 13 0 2 80

Covington, Snider 13 0 0 78

Smith, Wawasee 13 0 0 78

Mallers, Concordia 12 0 0 72

D’A. Street, Warsaw 12 0 0 72

Bonner, Leo 12 0 0 72

Jarrard, Eastside 12 0 0 72

Smith, Garrett 11 0 4 70

Horn, Churubusco 10 0 2 62

Morrison, Concordia 5 0 32 62

Pe. Kerlegrand, Concordia 10 0 0 60

Dean, Eastside 10 0 0 60

Hankenson, Bellmont 10 0 0 60

Buisman, Snider 0 9 29 56

Kelsaw, Wayne 9 0 2 56

Hambright, Luers 9 0 0 54

Novotny, Carroll 8 0 2 50

Woods, Snider 8 0 0 48

Hippenhammer, Snider 8 0 0 48

Shannon, Carroll 0 6 30 48

Rhoades, Woodlan 7 0 2 44

Turner-Parks, Leo 7 0 2 44

Mevis, Warsaw 0 4 31 43

McCurdy, Angola 7 0 0 42

S. Richards, Churubusco 7 0 0 42

Stuber, South Adams 6 0 4 40

Stjepic, Northrop 0 5 24 39

Knepper, Homestead 0 4 27 39

Burns, Garrett 6 0 2 38

Ferrell, Leo 6 0 2 38

Douglas, Adams Central 0 3 29 38

Bonilla, New Haven 0 0 37 37

Von Gunten, Leo 0 5 22 37

Se. Loy, West Noble 6 0 0 36

Winkeljohn, Dwenger 6 0 0 36

Snouffer, Columbia City 6 0 0 36

Ju. Becker, Carroll 6 0 0 36

Wright, Homestead 6 0 0 36

Cockroft, Angola 0 3 27 36

Schnepf, Angola 6 0 0 36

Steele, Dwenger 6 0 0 36

Macklin, Adams Central 6 0 0 36

Young, Wayne 6 0 0 36

M. Landrum, Huntington North 6 0 0 36

Moughler, Eastside 0 3 27 36

Brazel, Central Noble 5 0 2 32

Delagrange, Woodlan 5 0 1 32

Faas, Warsaw 5 0 0 30

Miller, Carroll 5 0 0 30

Gutierrez, Bellmont 5 0 0 30

Emenhiser, Churubusco 1 1 21 30

Howe, Luers 0 1 27 30

Hammond, Adams Central 5 0 0 30

Bauman, Adams Central 5 0 0 30

Rhymer, Heritage 5 0 0 30

Teeter, South Adams 5 0 0 30

Cook, South Adams 5 0 0 30

Harshberger, East Noble 5 0 0 30

Galaviz, East Noble 5 0 0 30

Hairston, South Side 4 0 6 30

McGarvey, Warsaw 5 0 0 30

Johnson, Carroll 5 0 0 30

Booth, Dwenger 0 2 22 28

Guerrant, Woodlan 4 0 4 28

Burgess, Central Noble 4 0 2 26

Hand, Wawasee 4 0 2 26

Anderson, Churubusco 4 0 2 26

Painter, East Noble 0 0 26 26

Macias, West Noble 0 4 14 26

Martinez, South Adams 0 2 19 25

Jensen, Warsaw 4 0 0 24

Lawrence, Northrop 4 0 0 24

Schultz, Angola 4 0 0 24

Lockwood, Bluffton 4 0 0 24

Berry, Northrop 4 0 0 24

Schoenle, Northrop 4 0 0 24

Edwards, Northrop 4 0 0 24

Washington, Northrop 4 0 0 24

Schmeling, Carroll 4 0 0 24

Grahovac, Concordia 4 0 0 24

Podschlne, Dwenger 4 0 0 24

Gardner, New Haven 4 0 0 24

Thomas, New Haven 4 0 0 24

Goebel, DeKalb 4 0 0 24

Johnson, South Side 4 0 0 24

Dove, Eastside 4 0 0 24

McNeal, Heritage 2 1 8 23

Moore, Woodlan 0 0 22 22

McDonald, Garrett 0 0 22 22

Vanlue, Wawasee 3 0 2 20

Sacks

Name, school Total

B.Johnson, Snider 8

Brown, Homestead 6.5

Yanko, Dwenger 6

White, Woodlan 6

L.Johnson, Snider 5.5

Fugate, Whitko 5

Phillips, Central Noble 5

Guerrant, Woodlan 5

Meyer, DeKalb 4.5

McDowell, Snider 4.5

Freeman, New Haven 4.5

Walters, Whitko 4

Hall, Dwenger 4

Schoeneman, Adams Central 4

Stroud, Snider 4

Minch, DeKalb 3.5

Barr, East Noble 3.5

Hewitt, Whitko 3

Kinney, Northrop 3

Ja. Groh, South Adams 3

Baumgartner, South Adams 3

France, Snider 3

Stanley, Whitko 3

Hart, Angola 3

Erwin, East Noble 3

Shafer, Garrett 3

Underwood, Luers 2.5

Braster, Northrop 2.5

Wood, Churubusco 2.5

Savieo, New Haven 2.5

Birch, New Haven 2

Batchelder, Northrop 2

Villarreal, Warsaw 2

Parker, Carroll 2

CJ Landrum, Huntington North 2

Ayers, New Haven 2

Johnson, Carroll 2

Griffin, Carroll 2

Ault, North Side 2

Wellman, Adams Central 2

Washington, Northrop 2

Henry, Dwenger 2

Sprague, Carroll 2

Nguyen, Carroll 2

Baysden, Eastside 2

White, Eastside 2

Smith, Central Noble 2

Tags, Angola 2

Hartman, Angola 2

Eltzroth, Huntington North 2

Gushing, New Haven 2

Berry, Luers 2

Nix, Dwenger 2

Tippmann, Dwenger 2

Dull, South Adams 2

Gusching, New Haven 2

Jones, DeKalb 2

Gramling, DeKalb 2

Carpenter, Homestead 2

Niedzwicki, Homestead 2

Interceptions

Name, school Total

Johnson, Wayne 5

Eley, Carroll 4

Gause, Leo 4

Baker, Garrett 4

Bobo, South Side 4

Bordner, Concordia 3

Huffman, Southern Wells 3

J. Lockett, North Side 3

Dawn, South Adams 3

Grahovac, Concordia 3

Mallers, Concordia 3

Dean, Eastside 3

Sherwin, Whitko 3

Elder, Whitko 3

Tapp, Carroll 3

Edwards, Northrop 3

Macklin, Adams Central 3

Hammond, Adams Central 3

Ballentine, Eastside 3

Pease, Central Noble 3

Hill, Wayne 3

McMichael, Norwell 3

Hepler, Wawasee 3

Rhoades, Woodlan 2

Schwaller, Adams Central 2

Bauman, Adams Central 2

Schuler, Leo 2

Schoenle, Northrop 2

Myers, Central Noble 2

Mills, Bellmont 2

Riley, Warsaw 2

Pope, New Haven 2

Rosbrugh, Wawasee 2

Call, Carroll 2

Upshaw, New Haven 2

Miller, Warsaw 2

Marshall, Warsaw 2

Meyer, Angola 2

Redden, Columbia City 2

Christen, Columbia City 2

Sills, Huntington North 2

Fumble recoveries

Name, school Total

Rhymer, Heritage 5

Haupert, Snider 3

Hammond, Adams Central 3

McVoy, Huntington North 3

Wood, Churubusco 3

Pe. Kerlegrand, Concordia 3

Stuber, South Adams 3

Murray, Woodlan’3

Gunion, Garrett 2

Schreiber, Southern Wells 2

Hairston, South Side 2

Wright, South Side 2

Elwood, Leo 2

Gerber, Southern Wells 2

Faas, Warsaw 2

Kinney, Northrop 2

Bohata, Norwell 2

Hake, Dwenger 2

Starks, Luers 2

Yanko, Dwenger 2

Hewitt, Whitko 2

Hall, Dwenger 2

Rieke, Eastside 2

Hankenson, Bellmont 2

Schenkel, Huntington North 2

B. Lockett, North Side 2

Grahovac, Concordia 2

Jones, DeKalb 2

Delagrange, Woodlan 2

Quillman, Woodlan 2

Zink, Woodlan 2

Katzer, Wawasee 2

Rogers, Homestead 2

