October 04, 2016 8:11 PM
Extended area high school football stats
Area leaders
Rushing
Name, school carries yards TD
Elder, Whitko 85 1253 17
Charlton, Luers 100 1125 15
Smith, Garrett 124 1033 11
Rhoades, Woodlan 116 1018 6
Presley, Homestead 130 1015 16
Smith, Wawasee 168 984 13
Reed, Whitko 149 908 13
Jarrard, Eastside 110 785 11
McGarvey, Warsaw 122 755 5
Hankenson, Bellmont 108 745 9
Horn, Churubusco 125 720 9
Schultz, Adams Central 144 710 14
Covington, Snider 86 707 13
Turner-Parks, Leo 115 688 7
Woods, Snider 101 671 8
Lawrence, Northrop 116 659 4
Jones, New Haven 67 656 10
Foster, Heritage 121 580 3
Hambright, Luers 80 576 8
M. Landrum, Huntington N. 94 530 6
Novotny, Carroll 150 527 8
Wright, Homestead 94 519 6
Hairston, South Side 92 501 4
Stuber, South Adams 71 492 6
Gutierrez, Bellmont 79 480 5
Macklin, Adams Central 48 461 6
S. Richards, Churubusco 48 453 5
Pe. Kerlegrand, Concordia 81 451 9
Moore, North Side 111 442 3
Schnepf, Angola 80 423 6
McCarter, Woodlan 43 419 9
Dove, Eastside 75 408 4
Bonner, Leo 52 402 10
Baumgartner, South Adams 77 384 3
Morrow, Concordia 48 364 3
Baumgartner, Bluffton 50 350 2
Spahr, Huntington North 99 349 3
McCormick, East Noble 61 335 3
Kelsaw, Wayne 57 334 5
Brazel, Central Noble 46 334 4
Bauman, Adams Central 41 331 4
Haupert, Snider 44 321 3
Ferrell, Leo 40 315 6
Peel, Fremont 84 315 3
Lockwood, Bluffton 55 310 2
Huffman, Southern Wells 53 304 2
Snouffer, Columbia City 83 304 6
Hippensteel, Huntington North 74 284 1
Wadkins, Wawasee 47 282 3
Bass, Southern Wells 60 281 2
B. Beeks, Southern Wells 58 278 2
Hart, Wayne 52 273 2
Podschlne, Dwenger 63 271 3
Vanlue, Wawasee 18 267 3
Shrock, West Noble 45 267 1
Edwards, Northrop 49 264 1
Rider, Columbia City 69 254 2
Rasler, West Noble 63 250 2
Busse, Bellmont 49 248 0
Harshberger, East Noble 39 246 2
Leidig, Norwell 40 246 1
Hippenhammer, Snider 37 237 5
Hammond, Adams Central 51 233 5
Burgess, Central Noble 27 230 4
McCurdy, Angola 28 223 4
Burns, Garrett 55 221 6
Bradtmueller, Heritage 26 220 3
Ringger, Norwell 82 218 3
JD Groh, South Adams 38 214 2
Wolford, New Haven 26 213 3
Durkes, Woodlan 20 213 4
Gerber, Southern Wells 88 212 2
Back, Garrett 23 212 2
Owsley, Whitko 21 211 2
Hawk, Central Noble 53 192 1
Gibson, Angola 20 186 1
Reneau, Garrett 30 185 3
Roddy, Angola 73 180 2
Mayer, Churubusco 44 176 1
Teeter, South Adams 45 174 5
Mendoza, Wawasee 20 169 1
Stepp, Bluffton 41 165 1
Clark, Dwenger 52 164 0
Dial, Central Noble 24 163 2
Minch, DeKalb 43 163 3
Morrison, Concordia 59 160 5
Katzer, Wawasee 41 159 1
Wigent, Columbia City 40 156 2
Wood, Churubusco 11 156 2
Parrish, North Side 56 155 1
Passing
Name, school C-A-I yards TD
Morrison, Concordia 115-174-4 1682 18
McCormick, East Noble 114-164-1 1596 24
Dove, Eastside 91-135-5 1481 16
Durkes, Woodlan 83-117-3 1457 16
Schoenle, Northrop 86-178-6 1378 11
Jensen, Warsaw 93-161-3 1349 16
Moore, New Haven 71-114-2 1269 16
Johnson, South Side 112-228-11 1245 5
Jones, Wayne 96-183 12 1176 11
Podschlne, Dwenger 69-152-8 1062 12
Roddy, Angola 74-108-0 920 10
Miller, Carroll 80-120-2 886 6
Burns, Garrett 51-101-1 760 5
Snouffer, Columbia City 55-114-3 754 6
Jones, North Side 58-127-8 749 4
Haupert, Snider 51-91-5 740 5
Miguel, Carroll 43-76-3 726 7
Teeter, South Adams 46-92-5 679 5
Stout, DeKalb 48-81-1 656 6
Wroblewski, West Noble 38-105-10 627 6
Restivo, Leo 43-88-3 608 4
Wright, Homestead 48-83-3 582 2
Smith, Wawasee 46-110-5 548 5
Gutierrez, Bellmont 42-79-5 516 3
Larose, Fremont 49-117-6 505 5
K. Dunham, DeKalb 41-66-5 462 4
Hammond, Adams Central 19-43-3 368 1
T. Richards, Churubusco 22-45-2 344 2
Knapke, Luers 11-20-3 312 3
Robbins, Luers 22-36-0 293 0
Brege, Norwell 29-76-8 280 2
Craig, Whitko 13-25-1 244 1
Davis, Bluffton 19-48-2 243 1
Receiving
Name, school catches yards
Hunley, East Noble 50 837
Ju. Becker, Carroll 44 720
Schmeling, Carroll 40 396
Guerrant, Woodlan 39 657
Grahovac, Concordia 36 539
Dean, Eastside 35 704
Kelsaw, Wayne 34 278
D’A. Street, Warsaw 31 429
Mallers, Concordia 30 556
Boyce, DeKalb 29 357
McCarter, Woodlan 28 637
Bobo, South Side 28 391
Young, Wayne 27 403
Purdy, Garrett 26 423
McCurdy, Angola 26 290
David, Warsaw 25 423
Evans, Fremont 25 350
Harshberger, East Noble 25 349
Hippenhammer, Snider 25 339
Azzura, Northrop 24 421
Galaviz, East Noble 22 238
Bussell, Luers 21 357
Berry, Northrop 21 352
Koehlinger, Concordia 21 270
Thomas, New Haven 19 315
Ballentine, Eastside 19 281
Allen, Wayne 19 234
Steele, Dwenger 18 404
Clibon, Northrop 18 292
Cook, South Adams 17 321
Harris, New Haven 17 319
Raber, Homestead 17 214
Gibson, Angola 17 202
Bonner, Leo 16 257
Goebel, DeKalb 16 255
Thompson, Eastside 16 216
Jo. Becker, Carroll 15 309
Wells, South Side 15 182
Moore, North Side 15 182
Schultz, Angola 14 287
Christen, Columbia City 14 266
Desrosiers, North Side 14 188
Redden, Columbia City 15 135
Brunson, DeKalb 13 263
Gause, Leo 13 192
Mendoza, Wawasee 13 154
Book, South Side 13 138
Bohata, Norwell 13 124
Hairston, South Side 13 106
Gardner, New Haven 12 281
Daniels, Wayne 12 231
Royal, Northrop 12 197
Hankenson, Bellmont 12 169
Houk, Dwenger 12 168
Miller, Angola 12 158
Geyer, Eastside 12 143
Erwin, East Noble 12 128
Pe. Kerlegrand, Concordia 11 175
De. Street, Warsaw 11 173
Baumgartner, South Adams 11 150
Anderson, Homestead 10 175
Shrock, West Noble 10 159
Busse, Bellmont 10 154
Green, South Side 10 149
Yarian, Garrett 10 148
Black, Dwenger 10 128
Pranger, Carroll 10 108
Sievers, Columbia City 10 101
Geiger, Norwell 10 84
King, South Side 10 78
Jones, New Haven 9 191
Hand, Wawasee 9 189
Hambright, Luers 9 147
Kilburn, Warsaw 9 116
Mills, Bellmont 9 84
Brooks, Luers 8 142
Rosbrugh, Wawasee 8 117
Wurster, South Adams 8 112
Rhymer, Heritage 8 111
McNeal, Heritage 8 71
Gramling, DeKalb 8 60
Novotny, Carroll 8 55
Scoring
Name, school TD FG PAT Total
Elder, Whitko 17 0 9 111
McCarter, Woodlan 18 0 2 110
Presley, Homestead 18 0 0 108
Jones, New Haven 17 0 0 102
Charlton, Luers 15 0 0 90
Schultz, Adams Central 14 0 0 84
Reed, Whitko 13 0 6 84
Hunley, East Noble 13 0 2 80
Covington, Snider 13 0 0 78
Smith, Wawasee 13 0 0 78
Mallers, Concordia 12 0 0 72
D’A. Street, Warsaw 12 0 0 72
Bonner, Leo 12 0 0 72
Jarrard, Eastside 12 0 0 72
Smith, Garrett 11 0 4 70
Horn, Churubusco 10 0 2 62
Morrison, Concordia 5 0 32 62
Pe. Kerlegrand, Concordia 10 0 0 60
Dean, Eastside 10 0 0 60
Hankenson, Bellmont 10 0 0 60
Buisman, Snider 0 9 29 56
Kelsaw, Wayne 9 0 2 56
Hambright, Luers 9 0 0 54
Novotny, Carroll 8 0 2 50
Woods, Snider 8 0 0 48
Hippenhammer, Snider 8 0 0 48
Shannon, Carroll 0 6 30 48
Rhoades, Woodlan 7 0 2 44
Turner-Parks, Leo 7 0 2 44
Mevis, Warsaw 0 4 31 43
McCurdy, Angola 7 0 0 42
S. Richards, Churubusco 7 0 0 42
Stuber, South Adams 6 0 4 40
Stjepic, Northrop 0 5 24 39
Knepper, Homestead 0 4 27 39
Burns, Garrett 6 0 2 38
Ferrell, Leo 6 0 2 38
Douglas, Adams Central 0 3 29 38
Bonilla, New Haven 0 0 37 37
Von Gunten, Leo 0 5 22 37
Se. Loy, West Noble 6 0 0 36
Winkeljohn, Dwenger 6 0 0 36
Snouffer, Columbia City 6 0 0 36
Ju. Becker, Carroll 6 0 0 36
Wright, Homestead 6 0 0 36
Cockroft, Angola 0 3 27 36
Schnepf, Angola 6 0 0 36
Steele, Dwenger 6 0 0 36
Macklin, Adams Central 6 0 0 36
Young, Wayne 6 0 0 36
M. Landrum, Huntington North 6 0 0 36
Moughler, Eastside 0 3 27 36
Brazel, Central Noble 5 0 2 32
Delagrange, Woodlan 5 0 1 32
Faas, Warsaw 5 0 0 30
Miller, Carroll 5 0 0 30
Gutierrez, Bellmont 5 0 0 30
Emenhiser, Churubusco 1 1 21 30
Howe, Luers 0 1 27 30
Hammond, Adams Central 5 0 0 30
Bauman, Adams Central 5 0 0 30
Rhymer, Heritage 5 0 0 30
Teeter, South Adams 5 0 0 30
Cook, South Adams 5 0 0 30
Harshberger, East Noble 5 0 0 30
Galaviz, East Noble 5 0 0 30
Hairston, South Side 4 0 6 30
McGarvey, Warsaw 5 0 0 30
Johnson, Carroll 5 0 0 30
Booth, Dwenger 0 2 22 28
Guerrant, Woodlan 4 0 4 28
Burgess, Central Noble 4 0 2 26
Hand, Wawasee 4 0 2 26
Anderson, Churubusco 4 0 2 26
Painter, East Noble 0 0 26 26
Macias, West Noble 0 4 14 26
Martinez, South Adams 0 2 19 25
Jensen, Warsaw 4 0 0 24
Lawrence, Northrop 4 0 0 24
Schultz, Angola 4 0 0 24
Lockwood, Bluffton 4 0 0 24
Berry, Northrop 4 0 0 24
Schoenle, Northrop 4 0 0 24
Edwards, Northrop 4 0 0 24
Washington, Northrop 4 0 0 24
Schmeling, Carroll 4 0 0 24
Grahovac, Concordia 4 0 0 24
Podschlne, Dwenger 4 0 0 24
Gardner, New Haven 4 0 0 24
Thomas, New Haven 4 0 0 24
Goebel, DeKalb 4 0 0 24
Johnson, South Side 4 0 0 24
Dove, Eastside 4 0 0 24
McNeal, Heritage 2 1 8 23
Moore, Woodlan 0 0 22 22
McDonald, Garrett 0 0 22 22
Vanlue, Wawasee 3 0 2 20
Sacks
Name, school Total
B.Johnson, Snider 8
Brown, Homestead 6.5
Yanko, Dwenger 6
White, Woodlan 6
L.Johnson, Snider 5.5
Fugate, Whitko 5
Phillips, Central Noble 5
Guerrant, Woodlan 5
Meyer, DeKalb 4.5
McDowell, Snider 4.5
Freeman, New Haven 4.5
Walters, Whitko 4
Hall, Dwenger 4
Schoeneman, Adams Central 4
Stroud, Snider 4
Minch, DeKalb 3.5
Barr, East Noble 3.5
Hewitt, Whitko 3
Kinney, Northrop 3
Ja. Groh, South Adams 3
Baumgartner, South Adams 3
France, Snider 3
Stanley, Whitko 3
Hart, Angola 3
Erwin, East Noble 3
Shafer, Garrett 3
Underwood, Luers 2.5
Braster, Northrop 2.5
Wood, Churubusco 2.5
Savieo, New Haven 2.5
Birch, New Haven 2
Batchelder, Northrop 2
Villarreal, Warsaw 2
Parker, Carroll 2
CJ Landrum, Huntington North 2
Ayers, New Haven 2
Johnson, Carroll 2
Griffin, Carroll 2
Ault, North Side 2
Wellman, Adams Central 2
Washington, Northrop 2
Henry, Dwenger 2
Sprague, Carroll 2
Nguyen, Carroll 2
Baysden, Eastside 2
White, Eastside 2
Smith, Central Noble 2
Tags, Angola 2
Hartman, Angola 2
Eltzroth, Huntington North 2
Gushing, New Haven 2
Berry, Luers 2
Nix, Dwenger 2
Tippmann, Dwenger 2
Dull, South Adams 2
Gusching, New Haven 2
Jones, DeKalb 2
Gramling, DeKalb 2
Carpenter, Homestead 2
Niedzwicki, Homestead 2
Interceptions
Name, school Total
Johnson, Wayne 5
Eley, Carroll 4
Gause, Leo 4
Baker, Garrett 4
Bobo, South Side 4
Bordner, Concordia 3
Huffman, Southern Wells 3
J. Lockett, North Side 3
Dawn, South Adams 3
Grahovac, Concordia 3
Mallers, Concordia 3
Dean, Eastside 3
Sherwin, Whitko 3
Elder, Whitko 3
Tapp, Carroll 3
Edwards, Northrop 3
Macklin, Adams Central 3
Hammond, Adams Central 3
Ballentine, Eastside 3
Pease, Central Noble 3
Hill, Wayne 3
McMichael, Norwell 3
Hepler, Wawasee 3
Rhoades, Woodlan 2
Schwaller, Adams Central 2
Bauman, Adams Central 2
Schuler, Leo 2
Schoenle, Northrop 2
Myers, Central Noble 2
Mills, Bellmont 2
Riley, Warsaw 2
Pope, New Haven 2
Rosbrugh, Wawasee 2
Call, Carroll 2
Upshaw, New Haven 2
Miller, Warsaw 2
Marshall, Warsaw 2
Meyer, Angola 2
Redden, Columbia City 2
Christen, Columbia City 2
Sills, Huntington North 2
Fumble recoveries
Name, school Total
Rhymer, Heritage 5
Haupert, Snider 3
Hammond, Adams Central 3
McVoy, Huntington North 3
Wood, Churubusco 3
Pe. Kerlegrand, Concordia 3
Stuber, South Adams 3
Murray, Woodlan’3
Gunion, Garrett 2
Schreiber, Southern Wells 2
Hairston, South Side 2
Wright, South Side 2
Elwood, Leo 2
Gerber, Southern Wells 2
Faas, Warsaw 2
Kinney, Northrop 2
Bohata, Norwell 2
Hake, Dwenger 2
Starks, Luers 2
Yanko, Dwenger 2
Hewitt, Whitko 2
Hall, Dwenger 2
Rieke, Eastside 2
Hankenson, Bellmont 2
Schenkel, Huntington North 2
B. Lockett, North Side 2
Grahovac, Concordia 2
Jones, DeKalb 2
Delagrange, Woodlan 2
Quillman, Woodlan 2
Zink, Woodlan 2
Katzer, Wawasee 2
Rogers, Homestead 2