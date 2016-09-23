September 29, 2016 10:37 PM
Extended prep football stats
Standings
SAC
Team Conf. All
Snider 6-0 6-0
Carroll 5-1 5-1
Bishop Dwenger 4-2 4-2
Concordia 4-2 4-2
Homestead 4-2 4-2
Bishop Luers 3-3 3-3
Wayne 2-4 2-4
North Side 1-5 1-5
Northrop 1-5 1-5
South Side 0-6 0-6
NE8
Team Conf. All
New Haven 3-0 5-0
East Noble 3-0 4-1
Leo 2-2 4-2
Bellmont 2-2 2-4
Columbia City 2-2 2-4
DeKalb 1-1 1-3
Huntington North 1-3 1-5
Norwell 0-4 0-6
ACAC
Team Conf. All
Woodlan 4-0 6-0
Adams Central 3-0 6-0
South Adams 2-1 4-2
Jay County 2-2 3-3
Bluffton 1-3 2-4
Heritage 0-3 1-5
Southern Wells 0-3 1-5
NECC
Large
Team Conf. All
Angola 3-0 5-1
Garrett 2-0 5-1
West Noble 1-2 2-4
Lakeland 0-2 2-4
Fairfield 0-2 1-5
Small
Team Conf. All
Eastside 2-0 4-2
Central Noble 2-0 2-4
Churubusco 2-1 4-2
Fremont 0-2 1-5
Prairie Heights 0-3 0-6
NLC
Team Conf. All
NorthWood 4-0 6-0
Plymouth 3-1 4-2
Warsaw 3-1 4-2
Goshen 2-2 4-2
Concord 2-2 3-3
Wawasee 1-3 3-3
Northridge 1-3 1-5
Elkhart Memorial 0-4 2-4
TRC
North
Team Conf. All
Northfield 3-0 5-1
Whitko 2-0 5-1
Tippecanoe Valley 1-2 1-5
Manchester 0-2 0-6
Rochester 0-2 0-6
South
Team Conf. All
North Miami 2-0 6-0
Peru 2-0 5-1
Southwood 1-1 4-2
Wabash 1-2 4-2
Maconaquah 0-3 1-5
Area leaders
Rushing
Name, school carries yards TD
Elder, Whitko 67 1097 16
Charlton, Luers 80 945 14
Smith, Wawasee 148 916 12
Rhoades, Woodlan 93 851 5
Presley, Homestead 100 784 11
Smith, Garrett 105 746 8
Covington, Snider 80 669 11
Hankenson, Bellmont 99 662 8
Reed, Whitko 116 660 10
Schultz, Adams Central 136 633 11
McGarvey, Warsaw 107 633 3
Horn, Churubusco 109 607 6
Lawrence, Northrop 96 593 4
Jarrard, Eastside 93 593 8
Woods, Snider 87 570 7
Novotny, Carroll 135 544 7
Turner-Parks, Leo 100 538 5
Jones, New Haven 51 536 8
Hambright, Luers 71 535 8
Wright, Homestead 82 486 6
Foster, Heritage 101 451 2
Stuber, South Adams 57 446 6
Gutierrez, Bellmont 63 430 5
Macklin, Adams Central 45 428 5
Schnepf, Angola 80 423 6
M. Landrum, Huntington N. 79 418 4
Pe. Kerlegrand, Concordia 70 415 7
Hairston, South Side 80 405 3
McCarter, Woodlan 30 377 9
Dove, Eastside 70 353 3
Spahr, Huntington North 97 349 3
Moore, North Side 91 342 2
Baumgartner, Bluffton 44 340 2
Brazel, Central Noble 46 333 4
S. Richards, Churubusco 40 329 3
Lockwood, Bluffton 53 307 2
Huffman, Southern Wells 53 304 2
Bonner, Leo 47 304 8
Peel, Fremont 77 301 3
Kelsaw, Wayne 51 296 4
Bauman, Adams Central 37 290 3
Snouffer, Columbia City 79 285 6
Hart, Wayne 49 279 2
Hippensteel, Huntington North 69 272 1
B. Beeks, Southern Wells 56 269 2
Edwards, Northrop 46 268 1
Ferrell, Leo 39 268 5
Haupert, Snider 40 264 2
Bass, Southern Wells 50 258 2
Vanlue, Wawasee 15 257 3
McCormick, East Noble 49 252 3
Harshberger, East Noble 31 248 2
Leidig, Norwell 40 246 1
Baumgartner, South Adams 55 244 2
Burgess, Central Noble 27 232 4
Hammond, Adams Central 49 229 4
Rasler, West Noble 53 229 1
Morrow, Concordia 36 225 1
Podschlne, Dwenger 52 225 3
McCurdy, Angola 28 223 4
Rider, Columbia City 60 218 2
Busse, Bellmont 39 215 0
Burns, Garrett 48 214 5
Owsley, Whitko 21 211 2
Groh, South Adams 34 207 2
Gerber, Southern Wells 75 203 1
Bradtmueller, Heritage 21 202 2
Hippenhammer, Snider 33 193 4
Wolford, New Haven 25 193 3
Wadkins, Wawasee 42 192 2
Hawk, Central Noble 53 192 1
Back, Garrett 21 191 2
Shrock, West Noble 35 190 1
Ringger, Norwell 67 190 3
Gibson, Angola 20 186 1
Reneau, Garrett 30 185 3
Roddy, Angola 73 180 2
Mayer, Churubusco 44 176 1
Clark, Dwenger 52 164 0
Dial, Central Noble 24 163 2
Mendoza, Wawasee 18 160 1
Wigent, Columbia City 38 156 2
Parrish, North Side 56 155 1
Teeter, South Adams 38 154 4
Jones, Wayne 44 152 1
Brege, Norwell 82 150 1
Passing
Name, school C-A-I yards TD
Morrison, Concordia 97-149-3 1402 15
Schoenle, Northrop 86-178-6 1378 11
Durkes, Woodlan 77-102-2 1340 15
McCormick, East Noble 93-137-1 1327 18
Dove, Eastside 79-122-5 1264 14
Jensen, Warsaw 78-135-3 1171 13
Johnson, South Side 98-208-10 1167 5
Moore, New Haven 64-99-2 1128 14
Jones, Wayne 87-167-12 1072 10
Podschlne, Dwenger 61-131-8 962 10
Roddy, Angola 74-108-0 920 10
Snouffer, Columbia City 49-103-3 714 6
Miguel, Carroll 39-70-3 697 7
Burns, Garrett 43-90-0 664 5
Jones, North Side 48-104-6 638 3
Miller, Carroll 57-83-2 629 6
Haupert, Snider 44-81-5 605 5
Restivo, Leo 40-76-3 537 4
Wroblewski, West Noble 34-88-9 529 5
Wright, Homestead 43-74-3 516 2
Smith, Wawasee 37-92-4 491 5
Larose, Fremont 46-118-5 478 5
Teeter, South Adams 37-75-4 465 3
K. Dunham, DeKalb 39-62-5 462 4
Gutierrez, Bellmont 36-71-4 438 3
Stout, DeKalb 28-59-1 337 3
Knapke, Luers 11-20-3 312 3
T. Richards, Churubusco 19-42-2 307 2
Robbins, Luers 22-36-0 293 0
Hammond, Adams Central 14-34-3 274 1
Davis, Bluffton 19-48-2 243 1
Brege, Norwell 21-63-7 241 2
Receiving
Name, school catches yards
Hunley, East Noble 45 768
Guerrant, Woodlan 36 628
Ju. Becker, Carroll 36 595
Grahovac, Concordia 31 444
Schmeling, Carroll 30 314
Dean, Eastside 29 578
D’A. Street, Warsaw 28 381
Kelsaw, Wayne 28 258
McCarter, Woodlan 26 563
McCurdy, Angola 26 290
Azzura, Northrop 24 421
Boyce, DeKalb 24 305
Hippenhammer, Snider 24 286
Mallers, Concordia 23 488
Evans, Fremont 23 328
David, Warsaw 22 397
Bobo, South Side 22 360
Bussell, Luers 21 357
Purdy, Garrett 19 332
Young, Wayne 19 283
Berry, Northrop 19 280
Allen, Wayne 19 234
Galaviz, East Noble 19 173
Clibon, Northrop 18 292
Ballentine, Eastside 18 262
Harshberger, East Noble 17 244
Koehlinger, Concordia 17 215
Raber, Homestead 17 214
Gibson, Angola 17 202
Steele, Dwenger 16 355
Thomas, New Haven 16 257
Harris, New Haven 15 282
Wells, South Side 15 182
Schultz, Angola 14 287
Bonner, Leo 14 218
Redden, Columbia City 14 135
Gauisee, Leo 13 192
Thompson, Eastside 13 172
Moore, North Side 13 160
Book, South Side 13 138
Brunson, DeKalb 12 212
Royal, Northrop 12 197
Miller, Angola 12 158
Geyer, Eastside 12 143
Christen, Columbia City 11 240
Cook, South Adams 11 164
Desrosiers, North Side 11 162
Erwin, East Noble 11 126
Jo. Becker, Carroll 10 279
Gardner, New Haven 10 235
Busse, Bellmont 10 154
Houk, Dwenger 10 153
Green, South Side 10 149
Yarian, Garrett 10 148
Black, Dwenger 10 128
Goebel, DeKalb 10 110
Sievers, Columbia City 10 101
Hairston, South Side 10 96
King, South Side 10 78
Daniels, Wayne 9 201
Jones, New Haven 9 191
Hambright, Luers 9 147
De. Street, Warsaw 9 140
Shrock, West Noble 9 130
Pe. Kerlegrand, Concordia 9 128
Hankenson, Bellmont 9 124
Baumgartner, South Adams 9 117
Bohata, Norwell 9 111
Mills, Bellmont 9 84
Geiger, Norwell 9 83
Hand, Wawasee 8 188
Mendoza, Wawasee 8 111
Pranger, Carroll 8 80
McNeal, Heritage 8 71
Scoring
Name, school TD FG PAT Total
Elder, Whitko 16 0 9 105
McCarter, Woodlan 17 0 2 104
Charlton, Luers 14 0 0 84
Jones, New Haven 14 0 0 84
Presley, Homestead 13 0 0 78
Smith, Wawasee 12 0 0 72
Schultz, Adams Central 11 0 0 66
Covington, Snider 11 0 0 66
Reed, Whitko 10 0 6 66
Hunley, East Noble 11 0 0 66
Mallers, Concordia 10 0 0 60
D’A. Street, Warsaw 10 0 0 60
Bonner, Leo 10 0 0 60
Hankenson, Bellmont 9 0 0 54
Hambright, Luers 9 0 0 54
Jarrard, Eastside 9 0 0 54
Smith, Garrett 8 0 4 52
Morrison, Concordia 4 0 25 49
Pe. Kerlegrand, Concordia 8 0 0 48
Dean, Eastside 8 0 0 48
Buisman, Snider 0 7 24 45
Shannon, Carroll 0 5 29 44
Horn, Churubusco 7 0 2 44
Woods, Snider 7 0 0 42
McCurdy, Angola 7 0 0 42
Novotny, Carroll 7 0 0 42
Hippenhammer, Snider 7 0 0 42
Kelsaw, Wayne 7 0 0 42
Rhoades, Woodlan 6 0 2 38
Se. Loy, West Noble 6 0 0 36
Winkeljohn, Dwenger 6 0 0 36
Snouffer, Columbia City 6 0 0 36
Stjepic, Northrop 0 4 24 36
Ju. Becker, Carroll 6 0 0 36
Wright, Homestead 6 0 0 36
Stuber, South Adams 6 0 0 36
Cockroft, Angola 0 3 27 36
Schnepf, Angola 6 0 0 36
Mevis, Warsaw 0 3 26 35
Knepper, Homestead 0 4 22 34
Ferrell, Leo 5 0 2 32
Burns, Garrett 5 0 2 32
Douglas, Adams Central 0 3 23 32
Brazel, Central Noble 5 0 2 32
Turner-Parks, Leo 5 0 2 32
Moughler, Eastside 0 3 22 31
Von Gunten, Leo 0 5 16 31
Faas, Warsaw 5 0 0 30
Miller, Carroll 5 0 0 30
S. Richards, Churubusco 5 0 0 30
Macklin, Adams Central 5 0 0 30
Bonilla, New Haven 0 0 30 30
Gutierrez, Bellmont 5 0 0 30
Howe, Luers 0 1 26 29
Guerrant, Woodlan 4 0 2 26
Booth, Dwenger 0 2 20 26
Burgess, Central Noble 4 0 2 26
Hand, Wawasee 4 0 2 26
Martinez, South Adams 0 2 19 25
Teeter, South Adams 4 0 0 24
Jensen, Warsaw 4 0 0 24
Faas, Warsaw 4 0 0 24
Lawrence, Northrop 4 0 0 24
Schultz, Angola 4 0 0 24
Hammond, Adams Central 4 0 0 24
Lockwood, Bluffton 4 0 0 24
Berry, Northrop 4 0 0 24
M. Landrum, Huntington North 4 0 0 24
Schoenle, Northrop 4 0 0 24
Edwards, Northrop 4 0 0 24
Washington, Northrop 4 0 0 24
Schmeling, Carroll 4 0 0 24
Johnson, Carroll 4 0 0 24
Grahovac, Concordia 4 0 0 24
Emenhiser, Churubusco 1 1 15 24
Podschlne, Dwenger 4 0 0 24
Steele, Dwenger 4 0 0 24
Bauman, Adams Central 4 0 0 24
Hairston, South Side 3 0 6 24
Gardner, New Haven 4 0 0 24
Macias, West Noble 0 4 12 24
Young, Wayne 4 0 0 24
Delagrange, Woodlan 4 0 0 24
Harshberger, East Noble 4 0 0 24
Galaviz, East Noble 4 0 0 24
Moore, Woodlan 0 1 19 22
Painter, East Noble 0 0 22 22
Vanlue, Wawasee 3 0 2 20
Anderson, Churubusco 3 0 2 20
McDonald, Garrett 0 0 20 20
Sacks
Name, school Total
B.Johnson, Snider 6
L.Johnson, Snider 5.5
Yanko, Dwenger 5
Fugate, Whitko 5
Phillips, Central Noble 5
Guerrant, Woodlan 5
White, Woodlan 5
Meyer, DeKalb 4.5
Walters, Whitko 4
Hall, Dwenger 4
Minch, DeKalb 3.5
McDowell, Snider 3.5
Barr, East Noble 3.5
Hewitt, Whitko 3
Kinney, Northrop 3
Groh, South Adams 3
Baumgartner, South Adams 3
France, Snider 3
Stanley, Whitko 3
Brown, Homestead 3
Stroud, Snider 3
Hart, Angola 3
Erwin, East Noble 3
Underwood, Luers 2.5
Freeman, New Haven 2.5
Braster, Northrop 2.5
Wood, Churubusco 2.5
Birch, New Haven 2
Batchelder, Northrop 2
Villarreal, Warsaw 2
Parker, Carroll 2
CJ Landrum, Huntington North 2
Ayers, New Haven 2
Hall, Dwenger 2
Johnson, Carroll 2
Griffin, Carroll 2
Ault, North Side 2
Wellman, Adams Central 2
Schoeneman, Adams Central 2
Washington, Northrop 2
Henry, Dwenger 2
Sprague, Carroll 2
Nguyen, Carroll 2
Baysden, Eastside 2
White, Eastside 2
Smith, Central Noble 2
Tags, Angola 2
Hartman, Angola 2
Eltzroth, Huntington North 2
Gushing, New Haven 2
Interceptions
Name, school Total
Eley, Carroll 4
Johnson, Wayne 4
Gause, Leo 4
Bordner, Concordia 3
Huffman, Southern Wells 3
Lockett, North Side 3
Dawn, South Adams 3
Grahovac, Concordia 3
Mallers, Concordia 3
Dean, Eastside 3
Sherwin, Whitko 3
Elder, Whitko 3
Tapp, Carroll 3
Edwards, Northrop 3
Macklin, Adams Central 3
Hammond, Adams Central 3
Ballentine, Eastside 3
Pease, Central Noble 3
Hill, Wayne 3
McMichael, Norwell 3
Rhoades, Woodlan 2
Schwaller, Adams Central 2
Bauman, Adams Central 2
Bobo, South Side 2
Hepler, Wawasee 2
Schuler, Leo 2
Schoenle, Northrop 2
Myers, Central Noble 2
Mills, Bellmont 2
Riley, Warsaw 2
Pope, New Haven 2
Rosbrugh, Wawasee 2
Call, Carroll 2
Upshaw, New Haven 2
Miller, Warsaw 2
Marshall, Warsaw 2
Meyer, Angola 2
Redden, Columbia City 2
Christen, Columbia City 2
Sills, Huntington North 2
Fumble recoveries
Name, school Total
Rhymer, Heritage 5
Haupert, Snider 3
Hammond, Adams Central 3
McVoy, Huntington North 3
Pe. Kerlegrand, Concordia 2
Gunion, Garrett 2
Schreiber, Southern Wells 2
Hairston, South Side 2
Wright, South Side 2
Elwood, Leo 2
Gerber, Southern Wells 2
Faas, Warsaw 2
Kinney, Northrop 2
Bohata, Norwell 2
Hake, Dwenger 2
Steele, Dwenger 2
Wood, Churubusco 2
Starks, Luers 2
Yanko, Dwenger 2
Hewitt, Whitko 2
Hall, Dwenger 2
Rieke, Eastside 2
Hankenson, Bellmont 2
Schenkel, Huntington North 2