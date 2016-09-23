 Skip to main content

September 29, 2016 10:37 PM

Extended prep football stats

Standings

SAC

Team Conf. All

Snider 6-0 6-0

Carroll 5-1 5-1

Bishop Dwenger 4-2 4-2

Concordia 4-2 4-2

Homestead 4-2 4-2

Bishop Luers 3-3 3-3

Wayne 2-4 2-4

North Side 1-5 1-5

Northrop 1-5 1-5

South Side 0-6 0-6

NE8

Team Conf. All

New Haven 3-0 5-0

East Noble 3-0 4-1

Leo 2-2 4-2

Bellmont 2-2 2-4

Columbia City 2-2 2-4

DeKalb 1-1 1-3

Huntington North 1-3 1-5

Norwell 0-4 0-6

ACAC

Team Conf. All

Woodlan 4-0 6-0

Adams Central 3-0 6-0

South Adams 2-1 4-2

Jay County 2-2 3-3

Bluffton 1-3 2-4

Heritage 0-3 1-5

Southern Wells 0-3 1-5

NECC

Large

Team Conf. All

Angola 3-0 5-1

Garrett 2-0 5-1

West Noble 1-2 2-4

Lakeland 0-2 2-4

Fairfield 0-2 1-5

Small

Team Conf. All

Eastside 2-0 4-2

Central Noble 2-0 2-4

Churubusco 2-1 4-2

Fremont 0-2 1-5

Prairie Heights 0-3 0-6

NLC

Team Conf. All

NorthWood 4-0 6-0

Plymouth 3-1 4-2

Warsaw 3-1 4-2

Goshen 2-2 4-2

Concord 2-2 3-3

Wawasee 1-3 3-3

Northridge 1-3 1-5

Elkhart Memorial 0-4 2-4

TRC

North

Team Conf. All

Northfield 3-0 5-1

Whitko 2-0 5-1

Tippecanoe Valley 1-2 1-5

Manchester 0-2 0-6

Rochester 0-2 0-6

South

Team Conf. All

North Miami 2-0 6-0

Peru 2-0 5-1

Southwood 1-1 4-2

Wabash 1-2 4-2

Maconaquah 0-3 1-5

Area leaders

Rushing

Name, school carries yards TD

Elder, Whitko 67 1097 16

Charlton, Luers 80 945 14

Smith, Wawasee 148 916 12

Rhoades, Woodlan 93 851 5

Presley, Homestead 100 784 11

Smith, Garrett 105 746 8

Covington, Snider 80 669 11

Hankenson, Bellmont 99 662 8

Reed, Whitko 116 660 10

Schultz, Adams Central 136 633 11

McGarvey, Warsaw 107 633 3

Horn, Churubusco 109 607 6

Lawrence, Northrop 96 593 4

Jarrard, Eastside 93 593 8

Woods, Snider 87 570 7

Novotny, Carroll 135 544 7

Turner-Parks, Leo 100 538 5

Jones, New Haven 51 536 8

Hambright, Luers 71 535 8

Wright, Homestead 82 486 6

Foster, Heritage 101 451 2

Stuber, South Adams 57 446 6

Gutierrez, Bellmont 63 430 5

Macklin, Adams Central 45 428 5

Schnepf, Angola 80 423 6

M. Landrum, Huntington N. 79 418 4

Pe. Kerlegrand, Concordia 70 415 7

Hairston, South Side 80 405 3

McCarter, Woodlan 30 377 9

Dove, Eastside 70 353 3

Spahr, Huntington North 97 349 3

Moore, North Side 91 342 2

Baumgartner, Bluffton 44 340 2

Brazel, Central Noble 46 333 4

S. Richards, Churubusco 40 329 3

Lockwood, Bluffton 53 307 2

Huffman, Southern Wells 53 304 2

Bonner, Leo 47 304 8

Peel, Fremont 77 301 3

Kelsaw, Wayne 51 296 4

Bauman, Adams Central 37 290 3

Snouffer, Columbia City 79 285 6

Hart, Wayne 49 279 2

Hippensteel, Huntington North 69 272 1

B. Beeks, Southern Wells 56 269 2

Edwards, Northrop 46 268 1

Ferrell, Leo 39 268 5

Haupert, Snider 40 264 2

Bass, Southern Wells 50 258 2

Vanlue, Wawasee 15 257 3

McCormick, East Noble 49 252 3

Harshberger, East Noble 31 248 2

Leidig, Norwell 40 246 1

Baumgartner, South Adams 55 244 2

Burgess, Central Noble 27 232 4

Hammond, Adams Central 49 229 4

Rasler, West Noble 53 229 1

Morrow, Concordia 36 225 1

Podschlne, Dwenger 52 225 3

McCurdy, Angola 28 223 4

Rider, Columbia City 60 218 2

Busse, Bellmont 39 215 0

Burns, Garrett 48 214 5

Owsley, Whitko 21 211 2

Groh, South Adams 34 207 2

Gerber, Southern Wells 75 203 1

Bradtmueller, Heritage 21 202 2

Hippenhammer, Snider 33 193 4

Wolford, New Haven 25 193 3

Wadkins, Wawasee 42 192 2

Hawk, Central Noble 53 192 1

Back, Garrett 21 191 2

Shrock, West Noble 35 190 1

Ringger, Norwell 67 190 3

Gibson, Angola 20 186 1

Reneau, Garrett 30 185 3

Roddy, Angola 73 180 2

Mayer, Churubusco 44 176 1

Clark, Dwenger 52 164 0

Dial, Central Noble 24 163 2

Mendoza, Wawasee 18 160 1

Wigent, Columbia City 38 156 2

Parrish, North Side 56 155 1

Teeter, South Adams 38 154 4

Jones, Wayne 44 152 1

Brege, Norwell 82 150 1

Passing

Name, school C-A-I yards TD

Morrison, Concordia 97-149-3 1402 15

Schoenle, Northrop 86-178-6 1378 11

Durkes, Woodlan 77-102-2 1340 15

McCormick, East Noble 93-137-1 1327 18

Dove, Eastside 79-122-5 1264 14

Jensen, Warsaw 78-135-3 1171 13

Johnson, South Side 98-208-10 1167 5

Moore, New Haven 64-99-2 1128 14

Jones, Wayne 87-167-12 1072 10

Podschlne, Dwenger 61-131-8 962 10

Roddy, Angola 74-108-0 920 10

Snouffer, Columbia City 49-103-3 714 6

Miguel, Carroll 39-70-3 697 7

Burns, Garrett 43-90-0 664 5

Jones, North Side 48-104-6 638 3

Miller, Carroll 57-83-2 629 6

Haupert, Snider 44-81-5 605 5

Restivo, Leo 40-76-3 537 4

Wroblewski, West Noble 34-88-9 529 5

Wright, Homestead 43-74-3 516 2

Smith, Wawasee 37-92-4 491 5

Larose, Fremont 46-118-5 478 5

Teeter, South Adams 37-75-4 465 3

K. Dunham, DeKalb 39-62-5 462 4

Gutierrez, Bellmont 36-71-4 438 3

Stout, DeKalb 28-59-1 337 3

Knapke, Luers 11-20-3 312 3

T. Richards, Churubusco 19-42-2 307 2

Robbins, Luers 22-36-0 293 0

Hammond, Adams Central 14-34-3 274 1

Davis, Bluffton 19-48-2 243 1

Brege, Norwell 21-63-7 241 2

Receiving

Name, school catches yards

Hunley, East Noble 45 768

Guerrant, Woodlan 36 628

Ju. Becker, Carroll 36 595

Grahovac, Concordia 31 444

Schmeling, Carroll 30 314

Dean, Eastside 29 578

D’A. Street, Warsaw 28 381

Kelsaw, Wayne 28 258

McCarter, Woodlan 26 563

McCurdy, Angola 26 290

Azzura, Northrop 24 421

Boyce, DeKalb 24 305

Hippenhammer, Snider 24 286

Mallers, Concordia 23 488

Evans, Fremont 23 328

David, Warsaw 22 397

Bobo, South Side 22 360

Bussell, Luers 21 357

Purdy, Garrett 19 332

Young, Wayne 19 283

Berry, Northrop 19 280

Allen, Wayne 19 234

Galaviz, East Noble 19 173

Clibon, Northrop 18 292

Ballentine, Eastside 18 262

Harshberger, East Noble 17 244

Koehlinger, Concordia 17 215

Raber, Homestead 17 214

Gibson, Angola 17 202

Steele, Dwenger 16 355

Thomas, New Haven 16 257

Harris, New Haven 15 282

Wells, South Side 15 182

Schultz, Angola 14 287

Bonner, Leo 14 218

Redden, Columbia City 14 135

Gauisee, Leo 13 192

Thompson, Eastside 13 172

Moore, North Side 13 160

Book, South Side 13 138

Brunson, DeKalb 12 212

Royal, Northrop 12 197

Miller, Angola 12 158

Geyer, Eastside 12 143

Christen, Columbia City 11 240

Cook, South Adams 11 164

Desrosiers, North Side 11 162

Erwin, East Noble 11 126

Jo. Becker, Carroll 10 279

Gardner, New Haven 10 235

Busse, Bellmont 10 154

Houk, Dwenger 10 153

Green, South Side 10 149

Yarian, Garrett 10 148

Black, Dwenger 10 128

Goebel, DeKalb 10 110

Sievers, Columbia City 10 101

Hairston, South Side 10 96

King, South Side 10 78

Daniels, Wayne 9 201

Jones, New Haven 9 191

Hambright, Luers 9 147

De. Street, Warsaw 9 140

Shrock, West Noble 9 130

Pe. Kerlegrand, Concordia 9 128

Hankenson, Bellmont 9 124

Baumgartner, South Adams 9 117

Bohata, Norwell 9 111

Mills, Bellmont 9 84

Geiger, Norwell 9 83

Hand, Wawasee 8 188

Mendoza, Wawasee 8 111

Pranger, Carroll 8 80

McNeal, Heritage 8 71

Scoring

Name, school TD FG PAT Total

Elder, Whitko 16 0 9 105

McCarter, Woodlan 17 0 2 104

Charlton, Luers 14 0 0 84

Jones, New Haven 14 0 0 84

Presley, Homestead 13 0 0 78

Smith, Wawasee 12 0 0 72

Schultz, Adams Central 11 0 0 66

Covington, Snider 11 0 0 66

Reed, Whitko 10 0 6 66

Hunley, East Noble 11 0 0 66

Mallers, Concordia 10 0 0 60

D’A. Street, Warsaw 10 0 0 60

Bonner, Leo 10 0 0 60

Hankenson, Bellmont 9 0 0 54

Hambright, Luers 9 0 0 54

Jarrard, Eastside 9 0 0 54

Smith, Garrett 8 0 4 52

Morrison, Concordia 4 0 25 49

Pe. Kerlegrand, Concordia 8 0 0 48

Dean, Eastside 8 0 0 48

Buisman, Snider 0 7 24 45

Shannon, Carroll 0 5 29 44

Horn, Churubusco 7 0 2 44

Woods, Snider 7 0 0 42

McCurdy, Angola 7 0 0 42

Novotny, Carroll 7 0 0 42

Hippenhammer, Snider 7 0 0 42

Kelsaw, Wayne 7 0 0 42

Rhoades, Woodlan 6 0 2 38

Se. Loy, West Noble 6 0 0 36

Winkeljohn, Dwenger 6 0 0 36

Snouffer, Columbia City 6 0 0 36

Stjepic, Northrop 0 4 24 36

Ju. Becker, Carroll 6 0 0 36

Wright, Homestead 6 0 0 36

Stuber, South Adams 6 0 0 36

Cockroft, Angola 0 3 27 36

Schnepf, Angola 6 0 0 36

Mevis, Warsaw 0 3 26 35

Knepper, Homestead 0 4 22 34

Ferrell, Leo 5 0 2 32

Burns, Garrett 5 0 2 32

Douglas, Adams Central 0 3 23 32

Brazel, Central Noble 5 0 2 32

Turner-Parks, Leo 5 0 2 32

Moughler, Eastside 0 3 22 31

Von Gunten, Leo 0 5 16 31

Faas, Warsaw 5 0 0 30

Miller, Carroll 5 0 0 30

S. Richards, Churubusco 5 0 0 30

Macklin, Adams Central 5 0 0 30

Bonilla, New Haven 0 0 30 30

Gutierrez, Bellmont 5 0 0 30

Howe, Luers 0 1 26 29

Guerrant, Woodlan 4 0 2 26

Booth, Dwenger 0 2 20 26

Burgess, Central Noble 4 0 2 26

Hand, Wawasee 4 0 2 26

Martinez, South Adams 0 2 19 25

Teeter, South Adams 4 0 0 24

Jensen, Warsaw 4 0 0 24

Faas, Warsaw 4 0 0 24

Lawrence, Northrop 4 0 0 24

Schultz, Angola 4 0 0 24

Hammond, Adams Central 4 0 0 24

Lockwood, Bluffton 4 0 0 24

Berry, Northrop 4 0 0 24

M. Landrum, Huntington North 4 0 0 24

Schoenle, Northrop 4 0 0 24

Edwards, Northrop 4 0 0 24

Washington, Northrop 4 0 0 24

Schmeling, Carroll 4 0 0 24

Johnson, Carroll 4 0 0 24

Grahovac, Concordia 4 0 0 24

Emenhiser, Churubusco 1 1 15 24

Podschlne, Dwenger 4 0 0 24

Steele, Dwenger 4 0 0 24

Bauman, Adams Central 4 0 0 24

Hairston, South Side 3 0 6 24

Gardner, New Haven 4 0 0 24

Macias, West Noble 0 4 12 24

Young, Wayne 4 0 0 24

Delagrange, Woodlan 4 0 0 24

Harshberger, East Noble 4 0 0 24

Galaviz, East Noble 4 0 0 24

Moore, Woodlan 0 1 19 22

Painter, East Noble 0 0 22 22

Vanlue, Wawasee 3 0 2 20

Anderson, Churubusco 3 0 2 20

McDonald, Garrett 0 0 20 20

Sacks

Name, school Total

B.Johnson, Snider 6

L.Johnson, Snider 5.5

Yanko, Dwenger 5

Fugate, Whitko 5

Phillips, Central Noble 5

Guerrant, Woodlan 5

White, Woodlan 5

Meyer, DeKalb 4.5

Walters, Whitko 4

Hall, Dwenger 4

Minch, DeKalb 3.5

McDowell, Snider 3.5

Barr, East Noble 3.5

Hewitt, Whitko 3

Kinney, Northrop 3

Groh, South Adams 3

Baumgartner, South Adams 3

France, Snider 3

Stanley, Whitko 3

Brown, Homestead 3

Stroud, Snider 3

Hart, Angola 3

Erwin, East Noble 3

Underwood, Luers 2.5

Freeman, New Haven 2.5

Braster, Northrop 2.5

Wood, Churubusco 2.5

Birch, New Haven 2

Batchelder, Northrop 2

Villarreal, Warsaw 2

Parker, Carroll 2

CJ Landrum, Huntington North 2

Ayers, New Haven 2

Hall, Dwenger 2

Johnson, Carroll 2

Griffin, Carroll 2

Ault, North Side 2

Wellman, Adams Central 2

Schoeneman, Adams Central 2

Washington, Northrop 2

Henry, Dwenger 2

Sprague, Carroll 2

Nguyen, Carroll 2

Baysden, Eastside 2

White, Eastside 2

Smith, Central Noble 2

Tags, Angola 2

Hartman, Angola 2

Eltzroth, Huntington North 2

Gushing, New Haven 2

Interceptions

Name, school Total

Eley, Carroll 4

Johnson, Wayne 4

Gause, Leo 4

Bordner, Concordia 3

Huffman, Southern Wells 3

Lockett, North Side 3

Dawn, South Adams 3

Grahovac, Concordia 3

Mallers, Concordia 3

Dean, Eastside 3

Sherwin, Whitko 3

Elder, Whitko 3

Tapp, Carroll 3

Edwards, Northrop 3

Macklin, Adams Central 3

Hammond, Adams Central 3

Ballentine, Eastside 3

Pease, Central Noble 3

Hill, Wayne 3

McMichael, Norwell 3

Rhoades, Woodlan 2

Schwaller, Adams Central 2

Bauman, Adams Central 2

Bobo, South Side 2

Hepler, Wawasee 2

Schuler, Leo 2

Schoenle, Northrop 2

Myers, Central Noble 2

Mills, Bellmont 2

Riley, Warsaw 2

Pope, New Haven 2

Rosbrugh, Wawasee 2

Call, Carroll 2

Upshaw, New Haven 2

Miller, Warsaw 2

Marshall, Warsaw 2

Meyer, Angola 2

Redden, Columbia City 2

Christen, Columbia City 2

Sills, Huntington North 2

Fumble recoveries

Name, school Total

Rhymer, Heritage 5

Haupert, Snider 3

Hammond, Adams Central 3

McVoy, Huntington North 3

Pe. Kerlegrand, Concordia 2

Gunion, Garrett 2

Schreiber, Southern Wells 2

Hairston, South Side 2

Wright, South Side 2

Elwood, Leo 2

Gerber, Southern Wells 2

Faas, Warsaw 2

Kinney, Northrop 2

Bohata, Norwell 2

Hake, Dwenger 2

Steele, Dwenger 2

Wood, Churubusco 2

Starks, Luers 2

Yanko, Dwenger 2

Hewitt, Whitko 2

Hall, Dwenger 2

Rieke, Eastside 2

Hankenson, Bellmont 2

Schenkel, Huntington North 2

