Football notebook

NEW HAVEN – Two games into the season, New Haven is undefeated and has outscored their opponents, Heritage and Lakeland, 104-26.

That includes a 62-26 victory Friday over the Lakers.

One of the many keys for the Bulldogs was getting off to a quick start. Quarterback Keshawn Moore threw for three touchdowns on his first eight passes and the Bulldogs had a whopping 27-point lead with 6:16 left in the second quarter.

“It was very important for us (to get a quick start),” said running back Nishawn Jones, who had two rushing touchdowns, a touchdown reception and a punt return for a touchdown. “We need to get a good push at the beginning of the game, so we can finish strong like we did.”

The Northeast Eight part of the schedule starts this week, with New Haven at DeKalb.

“We’re a quick-start, no-huddle offense, so it’s nice to get things clicking early on (like Friday),” New Haven coach Jim Rowland said. “It helped build the confidence when the quarterback gets in a good rhythm and the defense does a nice job of getting 3-and-outs and getting us back on the field.”

Showing progress

The shoes Michael Haupert is trying to fill are big ones. But they’re also apparently swift ones.

Snider’s junior quarterback is two games deep in his role as heir apparent to Isaac Stiebling, who quarterbacked the Panthers to the Class 5A state title last fall. All Haupert’s done as his successor so far is go 2-0 – including a 41-7 rout of Carroll in which Haupert ran for 72 yards and threw for 74 more.

“Absolutely,” Snider coach Kurt Tippmann said when asked if he’s seen progress so far. “Here’s a lot of things he’s got to get better at, but he’s playing pretty good for his first two games.

“I think it’s true of every kid, especially juniors that don’t have that experience from last year, that it’s a measurement every week to see how you’re improving. And as coaches, we’ve got to define every week for him these are the things you need to get better at.”

New role

Entering the season, Homestead junior quarterback Jiya Wright prepared just as any backup would, yielding most of the first-team snaps in practice to three-year starter Drew Keszei. But when Keszei suffered what would be a season-ending ankle injury in the season-opening victory over Northrop, Wright found himself in a much different – and much more important – role.

Generally, the backup quarterback can expect a few plays here and there on Friday nights, if the score gets lopsided in one team’s favor. But with Keszei out, Wright found himself thrust into the spotlight. With Spartan coach Chad Zolman having to rely on a less experienced quarterback, a focus on the running game became Homestead’s mantra against Concordia.

As it turned out, it was the right call, as the Spartans gained 302 yards rushing, averaging 6.4 yards per carry. It was no surprise to Wright to see such a run-heavy game plan, though that plan did require some minor tweaking.

“Obviously with me starting, I don’t know as much as Keszei, he’s a great athlete,” Wright said. “There were a few changes with running, and a few more formations, but that was about it. Coach told us several times, ‘We’re running it’.”

League races begin

The first two weeks of non-conference games has prepared last year's Northeast Eight tri-champion East Noble to hopefully put itself in a position to win the conference title outright this season. Last year, the Knights shared the title with Bellmont and Leo.

"We are very excited," Knights receiver Justin Galaviz said after East Noble's 47-42 win over Warsaw on Friday. "We have high expectations. We want to win the NE8 outright this year.

"Last week we played a great Cathedral team since they are the best in the state. Losing to them, we were ready to come into Warsaw and get a win on the road against a 6A school and it's an important confidence booster."

Tigers coach Phil Jensen said he was pleased with the level of competition his non-conference schedule gives the team before they travel to Plymouth to start Northern Lakes Conference play this week.

"(East Noble) just has great weapons," he said. "They're super well-coached. They stand there, see what you're doing, attack your weaknesses, they find the matchups they want and they execute. That's why we want to play them in Week 2 because we know we're going to get that quality and that helps us get better."

At this point, everyone's ready to get the conference season up and going.

"I feel good," Galaviz said. "I'm ready to go, I'm ready to start conference."