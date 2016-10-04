 Skip to main content

The Journal Gazette

Fort Wayne weather

JGPreps Plus

October 12, 2016 9:38 PM

Fremont cancels football game at Lakeland

JOURNAL GAZETTE

More Preps Plus

Due to injury and illness and lack of depth, Fremont has canceled its varsity football game Friday with Lakeland, according to a release by athletic director Roger Probst.

The school hopes to compete in the 1A football sectional.

Email to a Friend

Subscribe to e-edition