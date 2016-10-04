October 12, 2016 9:38 PM
Fremont cancels football game at Lakeland
JOURNAL GAZETTE
Due to injury and illness and lack of depth, Fremont has canceled its varsity football game Friday with Lakeland, according to a release by athletic director Roger Probst.
The school hopes to compete in the 1A football sectional.