September 30, 2016 6:37 PM
HS FB scoreboard
More Preps Plus
- HS FB scoreboard September 30, 2016 6:37 PM
- Extended prep football stats September 29, 2016 10:37 PM
- Boucher transfers to prep school September 26, 2016 10:46 PM
- DeKalb's Schwartz lowers time; Carroll wins race September 24, 2016 9:02 PM
- Norwell's Nelson leads way at regional September 24, 2016 8:00 PM
- Luers' offense saves defense in win over Northrop September 24, 2016 12:00 AM
- Starfires' momentum halted in loss September 23, 2016 11:58 PM
- Leo snaps losing streak, tops Bellmont September 23, 2016 11:10 PM
- Finally! Cadets overcome Saints September 23, 2016 10:59 PM
- Adams Central stays perfect by beating South Adams September 23, 2016 10:53 PM
- Morrison leads Concordia past Bishop Dwenger September 23, 2016 10:49 PM
- High School Football: Week 6 September 23, 2016 10:15 PM
Bishop Dwenger at Bishop Luers
Carroll at Homestead
Northrop at Snider
South Side at North Side
Wayne at Concordia
Bellmont at New Haven
Columbia City at East Noble
DeKalb at Norwell
Huntington North at Leo
Heritage at Bluffton
Lima Central Catholic (Ohio) at Woodlan
South Adams at Jay County
Southern Wells at Adams Central
Angola at Prairie Heights
Central Noble at Churubusco
Fremont at Eastside
Garrett at Fairfield
West Noble at Lakeland
Warsaw at Wawasee
Whitko at Manchester