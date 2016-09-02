Hard work pays off as Dwenger stops Homestead

Bishop Dwenger coach Chris Svarczkopf put his team through a grueling week of practices and it paid off Friday night with a 34-13 victory over the previously unbeaten Homestead Spartans.

The Saints ran the ball consistently, were opportunistic in the passing game, stingy defensively, and even fended off a raucous Homestead crowd and Mother Nature's pouring rain in the second half.

“That’s a very good football team we played and we’re very proud of what our guys achieved tonight,” said Svarczkopf, whose team (4-0) is the reigning state champion and ranked No. 1 in Class 4A. “I’m very proud of their effort this week. We put them through a tough week this week and I’m so proud of the way they responded. …

“We knew we needed some conditioning and it was one of the most grueling weeks we’ve had, from a practice standpoint, and we just told them it would pay off in the end. I hope now everybody believes that.”

Peter Winklejohn had three touchdowns and 45 yards on six carries for the Saints, whose ground game also featured Amaun Clark (20 carries for 52 yards and a touchdown catch) and Mitch Effinger (nine carries for 37 yards). Quarterback Blake Podschlne completed 6 of 12 passes for 114 yards and a touchdown, while rushing for 39 yards and a touchdown.

“It was crazy the way our offense really clicked tonight,” Winklejohn said. “We’d been struggling in the past three games to really click together, but tonight we found a rhythm and just kept coming after it.”

Bishop Dwenger has won 18 straight games since losing the 2015 season opener 28-15 at Bishop Luers. Homestead (3-1), ranked 14th in Class 6A, came into Friday having won 8 of 9, the only hiccup coming in a 41-7 regional loss to Carmel.

“We had some running backs just stick their noses in there and just power away (Friday),” Svarczkopf said. “Mitch Effinger was great, Amaun is always very good and there are Peter Winklejohn and Isaac Cornewell. We’ve got a lot of good backs in there and they’ve been running really hard.”

On the first drive of the game, Bishop Dwenger converted a fake punt on fourth down – Winklejohn ran it for 9 yards – and that set up a Clark for his diving touchdown catch on an 11-yard pass.

On the ensuing drive, Homestead quarterback Jiya Wright completed his first six passes but, after the Spartans converted on a fourth-and-2 run, a pass intended for Matt Anderson was intercepted by Tommy Steele.

After both teams sputtered on offense for a bit, Podschlne rolled to his right and connected on a 32-yard throw to Nick Houk, who had three catches for 63 yards. After Clark converted a rush on fourth-and-1, Podschlne scored on a 1-yard touchdown run to make it 14-0 with 3:37 left in the second quarter.

With 53 seconds left in the quarter, Homestead’s Jordan Presley found a gap and scored from 8 yards out, one play after a pass interference flag was assessed to the Saints.

But the Saints responded in the third quarter. Taking advantage of a fumble recovery by Alec Watercutter, Podschlne’s 39-yard pass down the right sideline to Steele set up Winklejohn’s 1-yard touchdown for a 21-7 lead with 4:56 left in the quarter. Then it began raining and a Mike Hake fumble recovery set up another Winklejohn touchdown run, from 22 yards out.

Presley rushed 16 times for 71 yards and two touchdowns. Wright threw for 103 yards and rushed for another 57.

