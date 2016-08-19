September 02, 2016 12:15 AM
High school football: Week 3
JOURNAL GAZETTE
Week 3
All games start at 7 p.m. unless indicated
Concordia at Snider
Homestead at Bishop Luers @ USF
Northrop at Wayne
North Side at Carroll
South Side at Bishop Dwenger
Bellmont at Columbia City
East Noble at Huntington North
Leo at Norwell
New Haven at DeKalb
Adams Central at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.
Bluffton at South Adams
Heritage at Woodlan
Southern Wells at Jay County
Angola at Fremont
Eastside at West Noble
Fairfield at Central Noble
Garrett at Churubusco
Northridge at Wawasee
Warsaw at Plymouth
Whitko at Maconaquah