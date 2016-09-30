October 07, 2016 5:09 PM
High school football scoreboard
Tonight at 7 p.m.
Bishop Luers at South Side
Concordia at Carroll
Homestead at Wayne
North Side at Northrop
Snider at Bishop Dwenger
Bellmont at DeKalb
East Noble at New Haven
Leo at Columbia City
Norwell at Huntington North
Bluffton at Adams Central
Southern Wells at Heritage
Woodlan at South Adams
Angola at Garrett
Churubusco at West Noble
Eastside at Central Noble
Prairie Heights at Fremont
Northfield at Whitko
Warsaw at NorthWood
Wawasee at Elkhart Memorial