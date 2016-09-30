 Skip to main content

October 07, 2016 5:09 PM

High school football scoreboard

Tonight at 7 p.m.

Bishop Luers at South Side

Concordia at Carroll

Homestead at Wayne

North Side at Northrop

Snider at Bishop Dwenger

Bellmont at DeKalb

East Noble at New Haven

Leo at Columbia City

Norwell at Huntington North

Bluffton at Adams Central

Southern Wells at Heritage

Woodlan at South Adams

Angola at Garrett

Churubusco at West Noble

Eastside at Central Noble

Prairie Heights at Fremont

Northfield at Whitko

Warsaw at NorthWood

Wawasee at Elkhart Memorial

