September 01, 2016 1:13 PM
Homestead-Luers moved to Saint Francis
The high school football game Friday between Homestead and Bishop Luers, originally scheduled for Luersfield, has been moved to Saint Francis' D'Arcy Stadium. The kickoff remains 7 p.m..