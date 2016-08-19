 Skip to main content

September 01, 2016 1:13 PM

Homestead-Luers moved to Saint Francis

The high school football game Friday between Homestead and Bishop Luers, originally scheduled for Luersfield, has been moved to Saint Francis' D'Arcy Stadium. The kickoff remains 7 p.m..

