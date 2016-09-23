Homestead freshman 2nd at state golf

Homestead freshman Morgan Dabagia shot an even-par 72 and finished tied for second Friday at the girls golf state finals at Prairie View in Indianapolis.

The first round included two weather delays that total three hours and six minutes. Play was finally suspended for the day at 7:21 p.m. Those not done with the first round will resume play at 8:30 a.m. today.

"Morgan has been on the big stage before," Homestead coach Jeff Jehl said. "She has played in a lot of tournaments, with more people watching than (Friday). Even though she is a freshman, she brings tons of experience. She gave us a solid No. 1 score today."

Westfield junior Cailyn Henderson is at 1-under 58 through 15 holes.

Also, Bishop Dwenger junior Sarah Frazier and Leo senior Brooke Moser are tied for seventh at 3-over 75. Norwell senior Amber Nelson was tied for 39th with a 10-over 82.

As a team, Homestead was fifth at 328, 40-over. Bishop Dwenger was at 361, 73-over.

Also for the Spartans, juniors Makenna Hostetler and Emma Schroeder each shot an 83, tied for 43rd, sophomore Sydney Rybolt was tied for 73rd after a 90 and junior Anya Elizondo was tied for 82nd with a 93.

"We had a really strong day for all five of my girls," Jehl said. "For all of them, this was the first time playing in the state finals. Through a nine-hour round ... and playing on the big stage, they played really, really well.

"(The conditions) were tough because we putted on greens that were about seven different speeds. As far as the time delays are concerned, not having the ability to warm up, it's tough. Our girls just hung out, stayed loose and stayed positive."

Also for the Saints, sophomore Nicole Hagen was tied for 65th with an 88, juniors Taylor Martin and Brooke Kinder were tied for 92nd with a 99 and junior Cristina Brown was in 100th place with a 126.

All the local teams and golfers completed the first round.

Evansville North's led as a team with a 21-over 257.