Homestead girls, North Side boys top seeds for SAC tournawent

The defending champions earned the top seeds for the SAC basketball tournament, to be held Dec. 26-29 at Wayne.

Class 4A No. 1 Homestead (6-0) is the top girls seed. The Spartans won last year's championship with a 100-40 win over South Side. Homestead won the tournament title in its first year in the conference.

North Side (4-0), ranked No. 10 in 4A, is the top boys seed. The Legends won last year's tournament title, 58-54 in overtime against Carroll. North Side has won the title the last three years.

Both the Spartans and Legends will begin tournament play Dec. 27. The top three seeds receive a bye.

For the girls, Concordia is No. 2, Carroll No. 3, South Side No. 4, Snider No. 5, Bishop Dwenger No. 6, Northrop No.7, Bishop Luers No. 8, Wayne No. 9 and North Side No. 10.

For the boys, Homestead is second, Snider third, Carroll fourth, Bishop Luers fifth, Bishop Dwenger sixth, Wayne seventh, Northrop eighth, South Side ninth and Concordia 10th.

The SAC tournament is sponsored by Parkview Sports Medicine.