December 28, 2016 4:47 PM
Homestead girls advance to SAC final
JOURNAL GAZETTE
The top-seeded Homestead girls prevailed over Snider's strong defense in a 59-52 win in the SAC Tournament semifinals Wednesday at Wayne.
The Panthers withstood an 11-3 Spartan run in the first quarter to come back and lead much of the second.
Homestead scored the final 7 points of the first half to go up 29-23 at the break.
In the second half, the Spartans capitalized on big shots to go up 42-32 with 1:27 left in the third quarter.
The Panthers fought to get back to within 51-48 with 2:33 left in the game, but Homestead's Karissa McLaughlin sank a 3 and was able to capitalize on opportunities at the free throw line to secure the win.
McLaughlin finished with 21 points, Madisen Parker had 13 and Jazmyne Geist had 12.
Kyla Covington finished with 22 points for Snider.