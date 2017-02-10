February 12, 2017 5:36 PM
Homestead headed back to Crown Point for semistate
Homestead headed back to Crown Point for semistate
The Homestead girls basketball team will venture back to Crown Point in search of their second state finals appearance in three years.
The Class 4A No. 2 Spartans (26-2) plays No. 7 Northridge (28-1) at 3 p.m. Saturday in the northern semistate. Homestead beat Merrillville two years ago 66-52 to earn a state finals appearance at Bankers Life Fieldhouse the following week.
Homestead is playing in its third straight semistate, having lost to Penn 50-45 last year at Carroll.
The Spartans beat Zionsville (52-38) and Carmel (63-59) to win last Saturday's Kokomo Regional.
Also, No. 9 Central Noble (27-2) will play No. 5 Oak Hill (26-1) in a 2A semistate Saturday at Logansport.
The Cougars won their first regional title last Saturday at Winamac by beating South Adams 34-33 and Delphi 63-40. A week earlier, Central Noble won the school's first sectional championship.