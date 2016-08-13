Homestead rallies, survives Concordia

FORT WAYNE – Spotting Concordia a 20-point lead after one quarter, Homestead roared back, then had to hold its breath on the final play.

Taking possession on its own 32 with 21.5 seconds left, the Cadets connected on three passes to line up for a 35-yard game-winning field goal attempt. Concordia kicker Peter Morrison’s attempt was on line, but bounded off the crossbar and out, preserving a 27-26 victory for the Spartans.

“I really wanted to close my eyes and listen to see what the reaction was,” Homestead quarterback Jiya Wright said. “It was a good reaction.”

Filling in for Drew Keszei, who has been ruled out for the year with an ankle injury, Wright showed some good and some bad in his first varsity start. His elusive running style proved effective (20 carries, 156 yards and a touchdown) as the Spartans (2-0) imposed their will over the middle two quarters.

“They took control with their offensive line,” Concordia coach Tim Mannigel said. “They’re big, tough, physical players. But I thought our kids were resilient enough to man up and make some stops.”

But a pair of interceptions, including one inside the Concordia 10 with just over 2 ½ minutes remaining, gave the host Cadets (1-1) some life.

Trailing 27-20 at that point, Concordia drove the ball 94 yards, aided by a pair of defensive penalties. Peterson Kerlegrand’s 44-yard scoring rumble would bring the hosts within a single point, but Morrison, also the team’s quarterback, was unable to find a receiver on the 2-point conversion try.

Following an onside kick that traveled about four yards, Homestead was content to run down the clock. But a punt that was tipped by the Concordia rush went just 11 yards, giving the Cadets one final possession, one final chance to score the upset.

With the ball on the Spartan 18, 3.6 seconds on the clock and no timeouts, Mannigel had to make a quick decision – a final pass attempt into the end zone, or a lengthy field goal try.

“We generally don’t even try field goals,” Mannigel said. “But (Morrison) came to the sideline and said he could make it. He wanted to give it a shot. It was right on, it just hit the crossbar.”

Despite the Spartans digging themselves a deep hole early, the tandem of Wright and Jordan Presley running started to wear down the Concordia defense. Presley followed up a 157-yard effort in the season-opening win over Northrop with 166 yards and a pair of touchdowns, the second giving Homestead a 24-20 lead midway through the third quarter.

That said, it wasn’t a certainty that he’d see the ball that much – at least to Presley.

“I thought since (Keszei) was out, we’d be throwing it a lot, but I guess we got a lot of runs,” Presley said.