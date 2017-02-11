Homestead relies on defense to stop Carroll

As rivalries go, it is the oddest of ducks: A cross-county dispute that somehow has been both one-sided and intensely competitive.

In the latest rendering Friday night, Carroll and Homestead managed to hold up both ends of that.

On the one hand, Homestead extended its dominance, souring Carroll’s senior night with a 55-44 victory that was its 12th in 13 meetings since 2009.

On the other, while it was a rare double-digit result, it was also standard fare, a gritty battle decided where gritty battles are almost always decided, on the defensive end.

“It’s always an intense game,” Homestead coach Chris Johnson acknowledged. “And you can see that with the crowd. We bring a good student section, they bring a good student section, two good fan bases in Southwest Allen and Northwest Allen … We knew it was gonna be a good game, we knew it was gonna be a battle back and forth.”

And if the teams seem headed in opposite directions -- Homestead (18-3) won its sixth straight, while Carroll (10-9) lost for the sixth time in its last eight games – it didn’t look that way for awhile.

For a half, it was shaped not so much by what happened, but by what wasn’t allowed to happen. Neither team gave the other much daylight on the offensive end; at halftime, Homestead led 20-18 after a first half in which both teams got off just 35 shots, and made only 13 of them.

The second half would be different.

A 13-2 run across the first six-and-a-half minutes of the third quarter gave Homestead some double-digit breathing room at 35-25, and another 14-6 Homestead burst to open the fourth quarter left Carroll 16 points adrift with 2:38 to play.

It was too much to overcome for a Carroll team that managed just 11 field goals against the Homestead defense. Riley Perlich led the Chargers with 11 points; Grant Raber led Homestead with 15 off the bench, 13 in the second half.

“Yeah, I’d say (defense) is one of our strengths. It’s what we work on the most,” said Homestead guard Jack Ferguson. “We know that we have the offensive ability, but we know if we can stop you that will contribute to our success.”

Johnson agreed.

“I think our defense is getting there, our bench play is picking up, we’re getting a lot of good minutes from our bench,” he said. “So now’s the time to start peaking, and I think we’re playing pretty good basketball right now.”