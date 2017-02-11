Homestead returns to state with win over Northridge

CROWN POINT — The Homestead girls basketball team is returning to Bankers Life Fieldhouse with a 63-40 win over Northridge at the Class 4A semistate on Saturday.

The Spartans (27-2) closed the first quarter on a 6-0 run and closed the second quarter on a 14-2 run to go up 38-21 at halftime.

In the third quarter, Homestead extended their lead to 55-28 after a 12-4 run to close the quarter.

Karissa McLaughlin led the Spartans with 30 points and Jazmyne Geist had 15 points and 13 rebounds.

Brooke McKinley scored 19 points for the Raiders (28-2).

The Spartans will face Pike in the Class 4A state championship in Indianapolis at 8:15 p.m. Feb. 25

