Homestead's Johnson leads way at state swim prelims

Homestead senior Megan Johnson led area swimmers in the preliminaries at the state finals Friday at the IUPUI Natatorium in Indianapolis.

The diving portion and swimming finals and consolation rounds will be today.

Johnson finished second in the 100-yard freestyle (51.41) and fifth in the 200 freestyle (1:49.76). A Purdue recruit, Johnson was behind Carmel sophomore Kelly Pash's 50.22 in the 100 freestyle.

Carroll senior Abigail Johnson was fourth in the 100 butterfly (55.43) and sixth in the 50 freestyle (23.44).

Also, Warsaw senior Breanna Morgan finished fifth in the 100 freestyle (52.08) and seventh in the 50 freestyle (24.10). She had to win a swim-off to reach the finals and break a three-way tie. Wawasee senior Paige Miller was seventh in the 500 freestyle (4:55.47) and eighth in the 200 freestyle (1:51.02).

In the relays, Carroll was third in the 400 freestyle (3:27.57) and fifth in the 200 freestyle (1:35.78).

Homestead will have three divers in the state finals, including defending champion Jackie Brenn, a sophomore. Also in the competition are sophomore Mallory Walker and junior Kayla Luarde.

In the consolation rounds are Carroll freshman Mallory Jackson (11th, 200 IM, 2:00.16; ninth, 100 backstroke, 56.01), Carroll senior Abigail Young (10th, 100 butterfly, 56.44), Snider senior Jordyn Polderman (14th, 100 freestyle, 51.77), Homestead's 400 freestyle relay (11th, 3:33.04) and Carroll's 200 medley relay (13th, 1:46.00).