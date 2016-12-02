Homestead's Parker reaches 1,000-point mark in win

Madisen Parker reached the 1,000-point mark for her career on Friday night.

The senior guard scored 21 points for the Homestead girls basketball team in a 72-34 road win at Bishop Luers to put her total at 1,000 even.

The daughter of Spartans coach Rod Parker, she had three of her five 3-point makes in the first half as Homestead (10-0) built a 38-14 halftime lead.

The Knights (3-8) were led by Kathryn Knapke with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Karissa McLaughlin finished with 17 points and had two of Homestead's 11 made 3s.

GARRETT 54, LAKEWOOD PARK 32: Megan Newby had 13 points and eight rebounds, and Drue Bodey added 13 points and six boards as the Railroaders won at home, holding Lakewood Park to 37 percent shooting. Camden Bodey had 11 points, eight rebounds and three blocked shots for Garrett.

CANTERBURY 56, BLACKHAWK CHRISTIAN 30: Mason VanHouten poured in 21 points and Alaina Rongos 14 as the Cavaliers rolled. The visiting Braves only trailed 21-15 at halftime but had just three players with at least five points.

CARROLL 82, WAYNE 25: Becca Villanueva's game-high 13 points powered the visiting Chargers to their second consecutive victory.

Boys

BLACKHAWK CHRISTIAN 61, CANTERBURY 36: After building a 27-4 lead entering the second quarter, the visiting Braves never let up and held Canterbury to 19 percent shooting. Kole Barkhaus had 20 points for Blackhawk Christian; Jalan Mull added five points, nine assists and five steals. The Cavaliers got five points and 14 rebounds from Mez Ijomanta.

CARROLL 69, WAYNE 55: Jacob Redding scored 22 points, and Arius Jones chipped in 14 points, six assists and six rebounds as the visiting Chargers pulled away in the fourth quarter. Craig Young had 21 points and 11 boards for Wayne.

HUNTINGTON NORTH 68, LEO 38: The host Vikings shot 67 percent and received 21 points and seven rebounds from Hunter Hollowell. Will Moreau had 14 points in defeat for the Lions.