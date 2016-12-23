December 28, 2016 9:45 PM
Homestead tops Snider for SAC final berth
JOURNAL GAZETTE
The Homestead boys overcame a slow start in a 64-59 win over Snider in the SAC Tournament semifinal Wednesday at Wayne.
Homestead's Jack Ferguson seemed to have an answer for every Snider surge with 11 points in the third quarter alone, scoring all 9 points on a 9-2 run in the third.
The Panthers came back in the third and fourth quarters to take a 47-46 lead with 6:20 left after a Mike Barnfield 3-pointer.
Snider led 15-7 after the first quarter but Homestead came back with a 22-4 second quarter that included Ferguson's first 10 points of the game.
The Spartans led 29-19 at the half.
Ferguson finished with a career-high 29 points, Parker Manges had 20 and Brandon Durnell 14.
Malik Williams led the Panthers with 25 points, 20 of which came in the second half.
The Spartans face North Side in the SAC Tournament championship 8:15 p.m. Thursday.