Homestead wins 2nd straight SAC girls tourney title

Top-seeded Homestead rode a big first quarter to a 76-47 win over No. 3 Carroll in the girls finals of the SAC Tournament on Thursday at Wayne.

The Spartans (14-0) led 32-10 after the opening period en route to their second straight conference tournament title, in the program's second season in the league.

Karissa McLaughlin led Homestead with 20 points, while Madisen Parker had 14, Teryn Kline 13 and Jazmyne Geist 12.

Carroll (11-5) got 10 points from Cali Geiger.

It was the Spartans' second win over the Chargers this year after winning the regular-season matchup 76-53 at Carroll on Dec. 2.