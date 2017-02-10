IHSAA assistant commissioner retires

Assistant IHSAA commissioner Phil Gardner has announced his retirement, effective July 1.

Gardner, 67, has served 27 years with the high school sports governing body – 18 as a member of the board of directors and nine years as an assistant commissioner. He currently administers the sports of boys basketball, baseball and boys and girls cross country for the Association.

“Phil Gardner has served the Indiana High School Athletic Association and the students of Indiana with distinction for over four decades,” said IHSAA commissioner Bobby Cox. “Phil’s dedication to education‐based athletics and the purposes of the Association are exemplary. Personally, I greatly appreciate Phil’s wisdom and guidance throughout his tenure with the Association and wish him, Ann and their entire family the very best in his retirement.”

Gardner was hired as an assistant commissioner in 2008 after serving as a member of the board of firectors and 14 years as principal at Wes‐Del (1994‐2008). He previously was principal at Cowan for seven years (1987‐94).