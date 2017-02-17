IHSAA to add class in soccer tournaments

The IHSAA expanded its boys and girls soccer tournaments as the governing body's executive committee added a third class in a Friday morning meeting.

The group approved the request 17‐2, and the third class becomes effective this coming season.

According to the IHSAA, 299 boys teams and 266 girls teams competed in the boys and girls state tournaments, while more are expected for next season. Both sports have been in a two‐class system since 2011 and were in a single class structure from 1994‐2010.

In a survey of principals, athletic directors, boys coaches and girls coaches and a response of 806 individuals, 581 (72.1 percent) favored the additional class.

On Monday, the IHSAA announced the newest enrollment figures that will be used to classify schools in team sports for the 2017‐18, 2018‐19 school years. Later this month, the classifications, including boys and girls soccer, will be released. The new sectional assignments will be announced in May.