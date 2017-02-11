Lakewood Park storms back to stun Leo

AUBURN – Things looked bleak for Lakewood Park.

But that big ol’ momentum pendulum had yet to swing in the Panthers’ favor. And when it did, all that was left was to ride it home.

Trailing by 19 points midway through the third quarter, Lakewood Park stormed back to knock off Leo Friday night, 56-52.

“I think we got a little rattled,” Leo coach Cary Cogdell said. “They made a run. We kept saying at halftime they would make a run. You have to give them credit. They were poised down the stretch.”

Poise late, yes. In the first half, however? Anything but. Lakewood Park (14-6) couldn’t find its range early, surrendering a 21-3 run to Leo (11-12) to fall behind by 12 early in the second quarter.

That frustration boiled over with 2:47 left before halftime, as Isaac Schlotterback fouled Leo’s Ignacio Martinez-Prado on a basket. Schlotterback then slammed the ball to the ground, drawing a technical foul. Martinez-Prado made the first free throw, then Will Moreau followed by making both foul shots for the technical.

The 5-point play put the Lions up 31-16 and seemingly in control.

“I really felt bad,” Schlotterback said. “I wanted this for these seniors.”

Leo’s lead would swell to 43-24 with 4:35 remaining in the third quarter, as Lane Reed’s putback finally capitalized after four Lion offensive rebounds in a single possession.

It was Schlotterback that got things going for Lakewood Park. He followed a bucket with an assist on a Logan Traylor three-pointer to bring the hosts within 14.

From there, it was the Keegan Fetters show. Held to just two points on 1-for-7 shooting in the first half, the senior – and Panthers’ leading scorer – finally broke free. Fetters scored or assisted on Lakewood Park’s final eight points of the third quarter, as the hosts drew within 47-39 at the third stop.

Schlotterback, who along with Fetters paced Lakewood Park with 14 points, hit back-to-back baskets to put the Panthers up 52-50 with 2:31 left, the first lead for Lakewood Park since early in the first quarter.

After a pair of Moreau free throws tied the game at 52, Fetters pulled down a rebound at the Leo end with just under a minute remaining. His outlet pass found a streaking Carter Gonzalez, who made a driving layup to give Lakewood Park the lead for good.

“Keegan got a rebound, and he passed it up to me,” Gonzalez said. I saw a wide-open lane, I saw a defender, but I was like ‘I gotta finish this. This is a close game, I gotta be clutch’.”

Jeremy Davison scored a game-high 18 points for Leo, while Fetters added 10 rebounds for Lakewood Park.

Cogdell explained that Friday’s loss can potentially pay dividends with the postseason rapidly approaching.

“The more dogfights you’re in, the better it is come sectional time,” Cogdell said. “The more competitive games you’re in, the more comfortable you are being uncomfortable.

“We could have handled it a little better tonight, but you have to hand it to Lakewood. They were amped up, and in sports momentum changes everything.”