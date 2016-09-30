Leo tops Homestead for tennis regional title

Eli Steiner won a back-and-forth three-set match at No. 1 singles to lead the Leo boys tennis team to a 3-2 victory over Homestead on Wednesday at Carroll and to a regional championship.

Steiner defeated David Heiney 6-1, 2-6, 6-1 and improved to 19-0 this season, including a 5-0 mark in the postseason.

The Lions, who are 16-0 this season, advanced to the Homestead semistate and will face North Central (13-3) at noon Saturday. The winner of that matchup will face either Fairfield (24-0) or Delta (22-3)

Leo swept the singles matches: Eli Herran beat Thomas Weir 6-2, 6-0 and Isaac Steiner defeated Will Milne 6-3, 6-1.

In doubles, Jeff Reinking and Jordan Andrews of Homestead (12-4) defeated Evan Roth and Isaac Brandenberger 6-1, 6-4, and Evan Castle and Nic Grabner beat Josh Jakacki and Sam McDaniel 2-6, 6-4, 6-3. Reinking and Andrews are 16-1 this season, 4-0 in the postseason.

SOCCER

LEO 2, DEKALB 0: In Waterloo, Reid Sproat and Grant Weber scored for the Lions in a Class 2A sectional semifinal.

WEST NOBLE 7, ANGOLA 0: In Waterloo, West Noble advanced after getting five goals in the first half and five saves from goalkeeper Brandon Reyes. Koby Hankey of Angola stopped 19 shots.

BISHOP DWENGER 3, SNIDER 1: At Canterbury, Emerson Nieto scored all three goals on five shots for the Saints in a Class 2A sectional semifinal.

NORTHROP 2, CARROLL 1: In the other semifinal, the Bruins outscored the Chargers 8-7 in penalty kicks to get the victory. Miguel Esquivel had Northrop’s regulation goal and Noah Fleming had Carroll’s.

CONCORDIA 4, NORTH SIDE 0: At Homestead, Jake Sassmannshausen scored twice for the Cadets in a Class 2A sectional semifinal. Max Miller and Adam Gottschalk also scored for the Cadets.

HOMESTEAD 4, COLUMBIA CITY 2: In the other game, the Spartans got a goal and an assist from John Steiner. Homestead lead 4-1 at halftime.

MANCHESTER 1, WOODLAN 0: At Blackhawk Christian, Jake Schannep had the lone goal in the second half as Manchester won a Class A sectional semifinal.

BLACKHAWK CHRISTIAN 8, WHITKO 1: The Braves will meet Manchester after scoring four times in both halves and getting two goals from Cooper Wild.

BELLMONT 2, HERITAGE 1: In Decatur, Jordan Fuelling and Lucas Strickler scored for Bellmont in its Class A sectional semifinal victory. Zay Ya had the Heritage goal.

SOUTH ADAMS 1, BISHOP LUERS 0: In Decatur, Brian O’Donnell scored in overtime to advance the Starfires to a match with Bellmont. Lars In’T Groen had 13 saves for Bellmont. Dakota Egts had five for the Knights.