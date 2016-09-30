Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette
Leo's Eli Herran celebrates his win over Homestead's Thomas Weir at No. 2 singles during the finals of the Carroll Regional on Wednesday at Carroll. The Lions won all three singles matches to beat Homestead 3-2 for the team title.
Leo No. 1 singles players Eli Steiner watches his forehand shot in his three-set win over Homestead's David Heiney during the Carroll Regional final on Wednesday at Carroll. With Steiner's win, the Lions knocked off Homestead 3-2 to take the team title.
Leo No. 1 singles players Eli Steinerchases down a cross-court shot in his three-set win over Homestead's David Heiney during the Carroll Regional final on Wednesday at Carroll. With Steiner's win, the Lions knocked off Homestead 3-2 to take the team title.
Homestead's David Heiney hits a forehand shot in his No. 1 singles match against Leo's Eli Steiner in the finals of the Carroll Regional on Wednesday at Carroll. After dropping the first set 6-1, Heiney came back to force a third set before Steiner closed out the match to hand Leo the team title with a 3-2 win over the Spartans.
Leo No. 1 singles players Eli Steiner pumps his fist as he celebrates a point in his three-set win over Homestead's David Heiney during the Carroll Regional final on Wednesday at Carroll. With Steiner's win, the Lions knocked off Homestead 3-2 to take the team title.
Leo No. 2 doubles player Josh Jakacki celebrates a point during the Lions' match against Homestead in the final of the Carroll Regional on Wednesday at Carroll. Jakacki and teammate Sam McDaniel lost in three sets, but the Lions won all three singles matches to take the regional title.
October 05, 2016 10:26 PM
High Schools
Leo tops Homestead for tennis regional title
JOURNAL GAZETTE
Eli Steiner won a back-and-forth three-set match at No. 1 singles to lead the Leo boys tennis team to a 3-2 victory over Homestead on Wednesday at Carroll and to a regional championship.
Steiner defeated David Heiney 6-1, 2-6, 6-1 and improved to 19-0 this season, including a 5-0 mark in the postseason.
The Lions, who are 16-0 this season, advanced to the Homestead semistate and will face North Central (13-3) at noon Saturday. The winner of that matchup will face either Fairfield (24-0) or Delta (22-3)
Leo swept the singles matches: Eli Herran beat Thomas Weir 6-2, 6-0 and Isaac Steiner defeated Will Milne 6-3, 6-1.
In doubles, Jeff Reinking and Jordan Andrews of Homestead (12-4) defeated Evan Roth and Isaac Brandenberger 6-1, 6-4, and Evan Castle and Nic Grabner beat Josh Jakacki and Sam McDaniel 2-6, 6-4, 6-3. Reinking and Andrews are 16-1 this season, 4-0 in the postseason.
SOCCER
LEO 2, DEKALB 0: In Waterloo, Reid Sproat and Grant Weber scored for the Lions in a Class 2A sectional semifinal.
WEST NOBLE 7, ANGOLA 0: In Waterloo, West Noble advanced after getting five goals in the first half and five saves from goalkeeper Brandon Reyes. Koby Hankey of Angola stopped 19 shots.
BISHOP DWENGER 3, SNIDER 1: At Canterbury, Emerson Nieto scored all three goals on five shots for the Saints in a Class 2A sectional semifinal.
NORTHROP 2, CARROLL 1: In the other semifinal, the Bruins outscored the Chargers 8-7 in penalty kicks to get the victory. Miguel Esquivel had Northrop’s regulation goal and Noah Fleming had Carroll’s.
CONCORDIA 4, NORTH SIDE 0: At Homestead, Jake Sassmannshausen scored twice for the Cadets in a Class 2A sectional semifinal. Max Miller and Adam Gottschalk also scored for the Cadets.
HOMESTEAD 4, COLUMBIA CITY 2: In the other game, the Spartans got a goal and an assist from John Steiner. Homestead lead 4-1 at halftime.
MANCHESTER 1, WOODLAN 0: At Blackhawk Christian, Jake Schannep had the lone goal in the second half as Manchester won a Class A sectional semifinal.
BLACKHAWK CHRISTIAN 8, WHITKO 1: The Braves will meet Manchester after scoring four times in both halves and getting two goals from Cooper Wild.
BELLMONT 2, HERITAGE 1: In Decatur, Jordan Fuelling and Lucas Strickler scored for Bellmont in its Class A sectional semifinal victory. Zay Ya had the Heritage goal.
SOUTH ADAMS 1, BISHOP LUERS 0: In Decatur, Brian O’Donnell scored in overtime to advance the Starfires to a match with Bellmont. Lars In’T Groen had 13 saves for Bellmont. Dakota Egts had five for the Knights.