McCarter helps Woodlan upend rival

WOODBURN – Trevon McCarter is showing he's just as good out of the backfield as down the field. Playing tailback, instead of receiver, he helped Woodlan to a 45-10 victory over Heritage tonight.

“We had four linemen back from last year and we worked all summer on Trevon playing tailback,” said Woodlan coach Sherwood Haydock. “The reason why was we couldn’t get him the ball at receiver and that’s what was happening. We couldn’t get the passing game clicking and we knew that if we could rotate Jack (Rhoades) and Trevon, they’d be a deadly duo.”

Woodlan needed its running attack to deliver after a messy first half, in which the Warriors built only a 12-10 lead. McCarter’s 37-yard touchdown run finished the first drive of the second half and Rhoades had an 85-yard run on the second, as Woodlan got 168 of its 369 rushing yards in the third quarter.

Rhoades totaled 184 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries, after coming into the night with 264 yards (fourth in Northeast Indiana) and one touchdown on 36 carries in the first two weeks, which included a 32-22 victory at Eastside and a 53-0 victory at Prairie Heights.

McCarter, however, came into the night with only 19 yards and one touchdown on four carries, then toasted Heritage with 109 yards and two touchdowns on five carries. He also had three receptions for 13 yards, bringing his season total to 13 catches for 267 yards and five touchdowns.

And he had a 2-point conversion.

