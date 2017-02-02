McLaughlin leads Homestead to 4th straight sectional title

Homestead girls basketball standout Karissa McLaughlin tied her career high by scoring 40 points on Friday night as the Spartans beat Huntington North 93-51 to win the Class 4A Homestead Sectional.

It's the fourth straight year Homestead (24-2) has won a sectional championship. Madisen Parker added 14 points and Jazmyne Geist 13 for the Spartans.

Rileigh Johnson had a team-high 21 for the Vikings, who fell behind 49-19 at halftime and finished the season 13-11.

EASTSIDE 35, SOUTH ADAMS 30: At the Class 2A Churubusco Sectional, Raegan Johnson scored 12 points as the Blazers (16-9) won the championship game. Madi Wurster had 14 points for South Adams, which ends the year 15-10.

NORWELL 48, COLUMBIA CITY 41: At the Class 3A Norwell Sectional, the host Knights (16-9) won their seventh consecutive sectional title. Logan Rowles had 13 points for Norwell. Columbia City, led by Holly Martinez with 17, ends its season 11-16. It was 22-22 at halftime.

SOUTHERN WELLS 44, LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 30: At the Class A Southern Wells Sectional, Jada Johnson scored 15 points to lead the host Raiders (7-18) to the title as they forced Liberty Christian into 17 percent shooting and 22 turnovers.

BLACKHAWK CHRISTIAN 27, LAKEWOOD PARK 25: At the Class A Blackhawk Christian Sectional, Starr Hullinger posted a game-high 10 points as the host Braves (11-12) took the championship. Blackhawk Christian trailed 6-2 after the first quarter and 14-13 at halftime but seized a 21-18 lead entering the fourth quarter.

CENTRAL NOBLE 47, WHITKO 40: At the Class 2A Central Noble Sectional, the title game went to double overtime before the Cougars (25-2) won their first-ever sectional title. The Wildcats end the season 21-5.

Boys

WHITKO 84, EASTBROOK 58: Nathan Walpole had 40 points, seven rebounds and five assists to lead the Wildcats to a road win.

HUNTINGTON NORTH 60, NEW HAVEN 52: Hunter Hollowell had 22 points and nine rebounds, and the Vikings shot 60 percent in their road win in a game that had eight lead changes and five ties.

LEO 70, ADAMS CENTRAL 61: Jeremy Davison scored 20 for the host Lions, who survived 28 points from Adams Central's Kevin Brown.

FREMONT 62, CANTERBURY 41: The host Eagles cruised behind Cooper Wall's 17 points, nine rebounds and five assists.