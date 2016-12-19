December 28, 2016 8:32 PM
North Side back in SAC Tournament finals
JOURNAL GAZETTE
Top-seed North Side commanded the third quarter en route to a 70-54 win over Bishop Luers in the SAC Tournament semifinals Wednesday at Wayne.
The Legends outscored the Knights 24-7 in the third quarter to build a 53-27 lead heading the fourth.
The Knights went on an 11-3 run in the fourth quarter to get within 58-40 with 5:07 left in the game.
North Side jumped to an 8-0 lead in the first quarter before Bishop Luers got back to end the quarter 14-8.
In the second, Jason Davis and Anton Berry combined for a 10-2 run to get within 19-18 with 4:50 remaining in the half.
The Legends responded with a 10-4 run to close out the first half.
Keion Brooks Jr. led North Side with 27 points, Jaylen Butz had 18 and Juan Quarles added 10.
Anton Berry led the Knights with 16.