North Side boys rally past Carroll

North Side rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Carroll 66-65 on Tuesday.

The Chargers (10-6, 4-3 SAC) led 50-47 heading into the fourth quarter but the Legends (19-1, 6-1) responded with a 13-4 run to go up 60-54 with 2:49 to go.

Keion Brooks scored 24, Jaylen Butz had 15 points and 10 rebounds and Davontae Kinnie added 11 for North Side.

Dan McKeeman scored 16 to lead the Chargers, David Ejah added 14 and Jacob Redding 11.

HOMESTEAD 69, WAYNE 45: At Homestead, Brandon Durnell scored 20 points, Parker Manges added 14, Jack Ferguson 13 and Sam Buck 10 for the Spartans (15-3, 5-2 SAC).

Craig Young led the Generals (7-10, 1-6) with 11 points.

BISHOP LUERS 81, SOUTH SIDE 56: At Bishop Luers, Anton Berry scored 22 and Ray Walker Jr. added 20 for the Knights (12-5, 6-1 SAC).

Mikale Stevenson and Cortney Shorter each scored 14 and Trejean Didier added 13 for the Archers (5-10, 2-5).

NORTHROP 64, CONCORDIA 52: At Concordia, Richard Robertson scored 25 and Jalen Royal added 15 for the Bruins (9-9, 2-5 SAC).

Adam Gottschalk scored 18 to lead the Cadets (1-13, 0-7).

CHURUBUSO 79, ADAMS CENTRAL 58: At Adams Central, Jalen Paul had 25 points and 10 assists, Dakota Barkley added 22 points and Luke Foote 12 for the Eagles (9-7).

WHITKO 69, SOUTHERN WELLS 56: At Southern Wells, Nate Walpole scored 23 points and River West added 18 for the Wildcats (11-7).

WOODLAN 66, ANTWERP (OH) 47: At Woodlan, Austin Fancher scored 15, Josh Gerig added 14, Jack Rhoades 11 and Aaron Hahn and Ah'Lan Howard added 10 each for the Warriors (11-7).

CANTERBURY 68, CLINTON CHRISTIAN 58: At Canterbury, Michael Brothers led the Cavaliers (5-12) with 18 points and Cam Kreiger and Noah Wolfe each added 11.

NORTHWOOD 77, WEST NOBLE 44: At West Noble, Larry Nickolson and Nick Knepper each scored 12 points and Josh Gross added 10 for the Chargers (7-10).

LAKEWOOD PARK 60, BELLMONT 47: At Bellmont, Isaac Schlotterback scored 17, Keegan Fetters added 15 and Carter Gonzales 11 for the Panthers (11-6).

Brady Manis scored 19 and Jordan Fuelling added 18 for the Braves (3-15).

Diving

HAMILTON SOUTHEASTERN REGIONAL: Homestead's Jackie Brenn finished runner-up at the regional with a final score of 441.40, second to Hamilton Heights' Ivy Houser's 505.15.

Brenn, the defending state champion, will be joined at Saturday's state finals by teammates Mallory Walker (fourth, 417.45) and Kayla Luarde (seventh, 400.00) as the top eight individuals advanced.

Concordia's Maddie Gleave finished 10th (367.90).