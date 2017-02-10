February 14, 2017 5:45 PM
North Side drops to No. 2
JOURNAL GAZETTE
More Preps Plus
- North Side drops to No. 2 February 14, 2017 5:45 PM
- Homestead headed back to Crown Point for semistate February 12, 2017 5:36 PM
- Homestead keeps poise, wins regional title February 11, 2017 10:56 PM
- Central Noble girls win regional title February 11, 2017 10:40 PM
- Concordia falls short in regional final February 11, 2017 10:20 PM
- Bellmont sends four wrestlers to state February 11, 2017 7:34 PM
- Homestead's Johnson gets 2nd, 4th in state swimming February 11, 2017 7:29 PM
- Concordia advances to regional finals February 11, 2017 2:27 PM
- Norwell falls in regional semifinals February 11, 2017 12:09 PM
- Northrop gets past Carroll February 10, 2017 11:12 PM
- Huntington North wins to take NE8 outright February 10, 2017 10:57 PM
- No. 1 Legends roll to 14th straight win February 10, 2017 10:47 PM
The North Side boys basketball team dropped to No. 2 in the Associated Press Class 4A poll released Tuesday.
The Legends (20-1) received seven first-place votes, but Warren Central (17-1), which was No. 2 last week, took the top spot with more overall points, 270-264.
In Class A, Blackhawk Christian is No. 9.
Snider, Homestead, Bishop Luers, Eastside and Lakewood Park are receiving votes in their respective class polls.