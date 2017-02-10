North Side drops to No. 2

The North Side boys basketball team dropped to No. 2 in the Associated Press Class 4A poll released Tuesday.

The Legends (20-1) received seven first-place votes, but Warren Central (17-1), which was No. 2 last week, took the top spot with more overall points, 270-264.

In Class A, Blackhawk Christian is No. 9.

Snider, Homestead, Bishop Luers, Eastside and Lakewood Park are receiving votes in their respective class polls.