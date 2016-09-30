 Skip to main content

The Journal Gazette

Fort Wayne weather

JGPreps Plus

October 06, 2016 10:26 PM

High Schools

North Side's Butz headed to DePaul

JOURNAL GAZETTE

More Preps Plus

North Side basketball's Jaylen Butz announced his commitment to DePaul on Thursday.

"I would like to thank all the coaches that took the time out to recruit me but I will be committing to DePaul University," Butz tweeted.

The 6-foot-10 forward averaged 16.1 points, 11.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists for North Side as a junior, earned All-State honors and was named a Junior All-Star.

Girls soccer

BELLMONT SECTIONAL: Defending Class A state champions defeated Blackhawk Christian 2-1 in the semifinal. Bellmont beat Heritage 8-1 to advanced to face the Cavaliers, a rematch of last year's sectional championship.

NORWELL SECTIONAL: The hosts defeated Wayne 1-0 in the sectional championship. Ashley Vandenboom scored the lone goal for the Knights. Norwell will face the winner of the Carroll sectional at next week's regional.

CARROLL SECTIONAL: The hosts defeated Northrop 2-1 and Bishop Dwenger defeated Snider 2-1. The Chargers and Saints will meet at 2 p.m. Saturday for the championship.

Volleyball

ACAC TOURNAMENT: At Heritage, the hosts defeated South Adams 2-0 (25-15, 25-16) in the championship. Maggie Castleman, the tournament MVP, had 12 digs, 10 kills and two aces in the final. The Starfires won the regular season with a 6-0 record.

Miscellaneous

The IHSAA announced an amendment to Rule 51-4 in the bylaws concerning baseball pitch counts. The change puts requirements on rest periods after a certain number of pitches and mandates a pitcher cannot throw more than 120 pitches in a single game.

Schools will also be required to use a pitch chart for each pitcher and submit updated statistics to the school administration following each game.

Email to a Friend

Subscribe to e-edition