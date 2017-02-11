North Side survives Bishop Luers' best shot

Being ranked second in the state in Class 4A, the North Side’s boys basketball team expects to get an opponent’s best shot.

The Legends took another on Friday night but still passed the road test with a 68-64 win over a Bishop Luers team that gave ‘em all they could handle.

“We let our guys know that any time you take the floor you are not always going to get the calls you anticipate,” Legends coach Shabaz Khaliq said. “A target is on our back with the ranking we have. People want to see you get beat. They don’t want to see you be successful.

“We have to play through everything and persevere no matter what collectively.”

North Side (21-1, 8-1 SAC) held off the Knights (13-7, 6-3) with poise down the stretch.

With 1:11 left, senior Juan Quarles popped open at the top of the key and hit a 3-pointer to put the visitors ahead 62-59.

The Knights closed within 62-60 on their next possession as Ray Walker Jr. hit a foul shot with 36.3 seconds remaining.

But with time that short, they had to foul and hope for North Side to miss free throws, and Keion Brooks – who had 28 points – would not oblige, making all six of his foul shots in the final minute to seal it.

Jaylen Butz, the other half of North Side’s star interior duo, had 16 of his 21 points in the first half. Khaliq indicated Butz was limited by Bishop Luers’ physicality, something the Legends might have to deal with in the state tournament.

“They were beating Jaylen up, making him play through contact,” Khaliq said. “I just don’t think it’s fair to Jaylen in that situation where, because he is more physical and more dominant, that he has to play through all that."

The Knights, who got off to a hot start from 3-point range and led 20-14 after the opening quarter, had a lot of guys step up. Walker finished with 16 points, Anton Berry and J.J. Foster Jr. each scored 14, and forward Blane Cook added 12.

While a 35-35 halftime tally summed up an evenly played first half, North Side claimed a 51-49 lead entering the fourth quarter after spending the third crashing the offensive boards.

Brooks’ follow dunk made it 41-38, Butz’s putback sent North Side ahead by five, and each added multiple other second-chance scores.

“With the two big guys, you know they’re a handful,” Bishop Luers coach J.J. Foster said. “Even when you block ‘em out, they’ve still got the advantage. Can’t do anything about that height differential.”

But even when the 6-foot-8 Brooks jammed over a fouling Jason Davis and completed the three-point play for a 56-49 lead with 6:51 left, the Knights refused to go away.

“I have a pretty good group of kids,” Foster said. “We can play with anybody. Hey, North Side? Tough squad. They don’t have a lot of holes.”

Note: Some of the Bishop Luers students wore orange for awareness of teen relationship violence.

