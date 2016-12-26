North Side wins 4th straight SAC title

North Side won its unprecedented fourth straight SAC boys tournament championship with a 56-49 win over Homestead on Thursday.

The Legends (12-1) are the first team to win four in a row. South Side in 1995-97, Bishop Luers in 2007-09 and Northrop twice in 1983-85 and in 2010-12 had all won three straight titles.

Northrop played in five straight title games, but finished second in 1986 before coming back to win the title in 1987.

Keion Brooks led the Class 4A No. 5 Legends with 19 points Thursday, while Jaylen Butz had 17.

Parker Manges led the No. 9 Spartans (8-1) with 15 points, while Jack Ferguson had 14 and Brandon Durnell 11.