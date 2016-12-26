December 29, 2016 10:10 PM
North Side wins 4th straight SAC title
JOURNAL GAZETTE
More Preps Plus
- North Side wins 4th straight SAC title December 29, 2016 10:10 PM
- Homestead wins 2nd straight SAC girls tourney title December 29, 2016 6:06 PM
- Homestead tops Snider for SAC final berth December 28, 2016 9:45 PM
- SAC scoreboard December 28, 2016 9:43 PM
- North Side back in SAC Tournament finals December 28, 2016 8:32 PM
- Carroll girls advance to SAC Tournament final December 28, 2016 6:49 PM
- Homestead girls advance to SAC final December 28, 2016 4:47 PM
- SAC Day 2 scoreboard December 27, 2016 9:40 PM
- Luers boys rally to beat Carroll December 26, 2016 11:14 PM
- Emotions carry Panthers to win this time December 26, 2016 11:12 PM
- SAC scoreboard December 26, 2016 9:16 PM
- Concordia QB commits December 26, 2016 7:42 PM
North Side won its unprecedented fourth straight SAC boys tournament championship with a 56-49 win over Homestead on Thursday.
The Legends (12-1) are the first team to win four in a row. South Side in 1995-97, Bishop Luers in 2007-09 and Northrop twice in 1983-85 and in 2010-12 had all won three straight titles.
Northrop played in five straight title games, but finished second in 1986 before coming back to win the title in 1987.
Keion Brooks led the Class 4A No. 5 Legends with 19 points Thursday, while Jaylen Butz had 17.
Parker Manges led the No. 9 Spartans (8-1) with 15 points, while Jack Ferguson had 14 and Brandon Durnell 11.