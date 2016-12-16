Northrop boys get revenge on South Side

Richard Robertson wasn’t about to let a second game against South Side get away.

The junior poured in 27 of his game-high 35 points in the second half of Northrop’s 85-80 victory over the Archers in an opening-round matchup of the SAC tournament at Wayne. With the win, the Bruins (6-2) advanced to today’s quarterfinals against top-seeded and Class 4A No. 5 North Side.

“To me, it felt like it would be our second win,” Robertson said. “Just to capitalize on what we already proved, that’s our icing.”

The second win refers to an 83-79 loss Dec. 16. In that contest, Northrop thought it had eked out a 2-point victory, but a technical foul after the final horn gave South Side two free throws. Trejean Didier made both attempts, then the Archers were able to claim the win in overtime.

Didier came up big for South Side (1-4) on Monday as well, finishing with 29 points and seven assists. But with starting point guard Mikale Stevenson out of the lineup, Northrop’s defense forced a number of miscues – including a turnover with just under 20 seconds remaining and the Archers trailing 83-80.

“We should have kept control of the ball a little bit better,” Didier said. “We just had too many turnovers today.”

Also for the Bruins, Jalen Royal had 15 points and Ayinde Smith 11 points. Northrop had the advantage at the free-throw line by making 18 of 26 to South Side’s 10 of 18. Robertson made 14 of 19 from the line.

Northrop appeared to have taken control late in the third quarter. An offensive rebound hammer dunk by Ta’Von Johnson, followed by a Robertson basket and free throw, gave the Bruins a 58-48 advantage with 1:27 remaining in the quarter.

But the Archers responded. Didier and Cortney Shorter each scored five points as part of a 10-0 run, with a Didier layup 9.8 seconds left in the quarter tying the contest at 58.

“Honestly, we thought maybe they would fold when we got up by 10,” Northrop coach Rod Chamble said. “But they ended up picking up the energy and decided to make a game out of it.

“You have to give credit to their coaching staff. They played, man. They came out and didn’t give up.”

The task doesn’t get any easier for the Bruins today. While the three-time defending tourney champion Legends enter with a 9-1 record, Chamble explained his squad looks forward to the challenge.

“We’ve always played them well,” Chamble said. “It’s just one of those matchups. Regardless of the records, you’re going to play each other well. We get up for them, and they get up for us.”

Cortney Shorter had 21 points, and Demarque Perkins added 14 for the Archers.

South Side led 36-35 at halftime, but Northrop won the second half, 50-44.