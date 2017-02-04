Northrop gets past Carroll

The Northrop boys outscored Carroll 26-23 in the fourth quarter to help come up with a 64-62 home win Friday.

Richard Robertson had 12 points for the Bruins (10-9, 3-5 SAC), while Jalen Royal and Darius Craig each added 11.

For the Chargers (10-7, 4-4), Anthony Martin scored 22 points, Jacob Redding 19 and Riley Perlich 10.

Northrop won the first quarter 12-11, while Carroll won the middle two quarters each, 14-13.

CHURUBUSCO 113, HAMILTON 61: Jalen Paul had 32 points, 12 assists, six steals and three rebounds as the host Eagles went over the century mark. Churubusco (10-7, 5-3 NECC) also got 33 points and seven rebounds from Dakota Barkley and 15 points and seven rebounds from Luke Foote.

The Eagles last went near this high in 2010 with a 122-118 overtime win against Leo.

NEW HAVEN 67, EAST NOBLE 61: Whitney Harris had 18 points and Brecar Clark added 14 for the host Bulldogs. New Haven (14-6) secured second place in the Northeast Eight at 6-1. Joey Rowan also had 10 points.

East Noble (10-9, 2-5) got 19 points from Brandon Nichols, 17 from Hayden Jones and 10 from Scooby Robinson.

COLUMBIA CITY 60, LEO 58: The Eagles held off the Lions in the fourth quarter for the road win. Columbia City (8-12, 5-2 NE8) was outscored by Leo (10-10, 2-5) 16-9 in the fourth quarter.

Jordan Bechtold had 25 points for Columbia City, while Jeremy Davison had 18 points for Leo.

HOMESTEAD 78, CONCORDIA 40: The host Spartans cruised in part due to Jack Ferguson posting 20 points and five rebounds.

They assisted on 18 of 31 baskets and forced Concordia into 21 turnovers.

WAYNE 81, SOUTH SIDE 70: Darian Causey had 22 points, including six made 3-pointers, and Craig Young added 20 points as the Generals got the road win.

Kyon Jarreau contributed 19 points. South Side, which made three 3-pointers to Wayne's 12, received 18 points from Mikale Stevenson. Wayne led 43-34 at halftime before Causey hit four 3s in the third quarter to build a 15-point lead.

WOODLAN 64, SOUTHERN WELLS 43: Austin Fancher's 21 points helped the Warriors pull away from visiting Southern Wells, which received 17 points from Jordan Bower.

Woodlan shared the ACAC title with Heritage at 5-1.

FREMONT 47, FAIRFIELD 40: Down 38-28 after three quarters, the visiting Eagles outscored Fairfield 19-2 in the fourth quarter.

Cooper Wall had 14 points and Nick LaRose 12 for Fremont, which shot 47 percent from the field.

WARSAW 51, PLYMOUTH 40: Kyle Mangas scored 21 points, and Jeremy David added eight points and eight rebounds as the host Tigers outrebounded Plymouth 29-12 and held the Pilgrims to 38 percent shooting from the field.