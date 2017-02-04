February 11, 2017 12:09 PM
Norwell falls in regional semifinals
GREG JONES | The Journal Gazette
COLUMBIA CITY – Norwell fell to No. 4 Heritage Christian 63-46 in the semifinals of the Columbia City Class 3A girls basketball regional Saturday.
The Knights fell behind 11-0 to start the game before rallying to get within a point 28-27 in the third quarter.
Kaylee Roller led Norwell (16-10) with 19 points, while Logan Rowles added 13.