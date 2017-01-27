Norwell girls withstand Bellmont

OSSIAN — The Norwell girls basketball team was was gamely holding onto a four-point lead late in the third quarter when a patient possession turned the tide and led to a 48-30 win over Bellmont in the Class 3A sectional semifinal on Friday.

Norwell's Kaylee Roller hit a 3-pointer with 2:15 left in the third quarter to put the Knights up 31-24 and the lead grew from there. Courtney Beer's lay-up as time expired at the end of the third quarter put Norwell up 34-26.

"That possession, we probably reversed the ball through our dribble probably 15 times, it felt like," Norwell coach Eric Thornton said. "That was a really long possession. When you're playing defense that long and you give up a 3, it's disheartening. It would be for any team. That was a key point in the game for sure.

"At the end of the third quarter, too, where we got the back door layup out of the corner. When you're trying to hold to one shot and you can hit it to finish a quarter, the momentum is huge going into the fourth quarter. That was big for us, too."

Roller led all scorers with 14 points and Logan Rowles added 10 for the Knights. Grace Hunter and Kenzie McMahon each had 9 for Bellmont.

The Knights (15-9) overcame an 6-0 deficit in the first quarter to take a 21-17 halftime lead and Bellmont (18-5) ensured Norwell's lead never grew to more than four before the fateful possession.

"We came out a little rough, but it was just the first quarter so we just had to keep pushing forward," Roller said, "and eventually shots started falling, our defense picked up, our outside got better. We held Hunter to 9 points and it's just good to get it out of the way."

It was the second time this season Norwell bested Bellmont. The first was a 56-47 win on Jan. 14.

"This was a big game, obviously, for both programs," Thornton said. "We know how good Bellmont is and we have a ton of respect for them. I just told (Bellmont coach) Andy (Heim) that he really deserves this and they're going to be tough the next four years."

The Knights will play Columbia City in tonight's title game, vying for the program's seventh consecutive sectional championship.

"This is a really good team that we beat," Thornton said, "but as I told our girls, if we were fortunate enough to win, it's not a big deal. That's no disrespect to Bellmont. We haven't won anything, yet. We have a tough ball game no matter who we play (tonight). These kids had to really earn this one and I'm really proud of them."

