Presley's 5 TDs lead Spartans

Jordan Presley’s night for the Homestead Spartans was terrific. He rushed 29 times for 210 yards and five touchdowns, in a 35-18 victory over rival Carroll.

But there was plenty of praise to go around. The offensive line opened gaping holes. The wide receivers blocked. And the defense was stout; Shannon Cameron intercepted a pass on a trick play and Tico Brown seemed like he lived in the Carroll backfield.

“You can’t put it all on me. The offensive line really hit the other line. And our receivers, they really had good blocks, good ones,” said a modest Presley, who has 129 carries for 994 yards and 18 touchdowns.

After a first half in which Presley rushed 14 times for 92 yards and three touchdowns, leading Homestead to a 21-3 advantage, the Chargers rallied. A 29-yard pass from Ian Miller to Jordan Schmeling set up Nick Parker’s 1-yard touchdown run with 6:02 left in the third quarter.

Another 29-yard Miller pass, this time to Justin Becker, set up Nic Novotny for a 5-yard touchdown run and a 2-point conversion run, cutting the Homestead lead to 21-18.

But two snaps that were too high – one on second down and one on a punt that was recovered by Homestead’s Adam Lutz – returned momentum to the Spartans, who got Presley’s 4-yard touchdown run with 6:51 left in the fourth.

He later broke off a 62-yard touchdown run, putting the Homestead fans into a frenzy.

Last season, Carroll beat Homestead 31-24 in the regular season but the Spartans won the sectional matchup 35-26.

Carroll is ranked 10th in Class 6A.

For Homestead (5-2), quarterback, Jiya Wright was 5 of 9 for 55 yards, plus 37 rushing yards, and receiver Matt Anderson had three catches for 48 yards.

Carroll (5-2), which had won its previous four games, got 16 carries for 58 yards and a touchdown from Novotny. Miller completed of 24 of 38 passes for 250 yards, while platoon partner Jack Miguel was 4 of 5 for 28 yards. Becker had eight catches for 119 yards. Schmeling had 10 catches for 74 yards.

