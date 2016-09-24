Presley's 5 TDs lead Spartans

Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette
Homestead's Grant Raber, left, runs out of the tackle attempt of Carroll's Connor Tapp during Friday's game at Homestead.
Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette
Homestead's Ivory Wilson, center left, wraps up Carroll running back Nick Parker during their game on Friday at Homestead.
Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette
Homestead defensive lineman Aaron Niedzwiecki, right, flushes Carroll quarterback Jack Miguel out of the pocket during their game on at Homestead.
Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette
Carroll running back Nic Novotney, center, dives over the pile and across the goal line to score for the Chargers in the third quarter against Homestead during Friday's game at Homestead.
Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette
Carroll's Nic Novotny, center, tries to break the tackle of Homestead's Tico Brown during their game on Friday at Homestead.
Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette
Homestead defensive back Cameron Shannon, left, and Carroll receiver Jonathan Becker leap up or the football on a pass intended for Becker during Friday’s game at Homestead. Shannon came down with the football for an interception, cutting short a Chargers drive in the first quarter.
Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette
Carroll receiver Justin Becker catches a pass during the Chargers' game against Homestead on Friday at Homestead.
Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette
Homestead Grant Purlee, center, hoists up teammate Cameron Shannon after Shannon intercepted a Carroll pass during Friday's game at Homestead.
Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette
Homestead quarterback Jiya Wright streaks down the sidelines during the Spartans' game against Carroll on Friday at Homestead.
Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette
Homestead's Matt Anderson, rear, hauls down Carroll receiver Justin Becker at the sideline during Friday's game at Homestead.
Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette
Homestead defensive back Cameron Shannon, left, breaks up a deep pas intended for Carroll receiver Jordan Schmeling during Friday's game at Homestead.
Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette
Carroll receiver Jonathan Becker, left, tries to reach over Homestead's Ivory Wilson as Wilson breaks up the play during Friday's game at Homestead.
Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette
Homestead receiver Matt Anderson, left, catches a high pass over Carroll defensive back Blake Castetter, setting up the Spartans' first touchdown drive of Friday's game at Homestead.
September 30, 2016 11:32 PM
Presley's 5 TDs lead Spartans
JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette
More Preps Plus
- Churubusco runs away from Central Noble September 30, 2016 11:34 PM
- Presley's 5 TDs lead Spartans September 30, 2016 11:32 PM
- Churubusco runs away from Central Noble September 30, 2016 11:30 PM
- Presley powers Homestead past Carroll September 30, 2016 11:09 PM
- Dwenger returns to old ways in beating Luers September 30, 2016 10:56 PM
- HS FB scoreboard September 30, 2016 10:21 PM
- Homestead freshman 2nd at state golf September 30, 2016 8:44 PM
- Extended prep football stats September 29, 2016 10:37 PM
- Boucher transfers to prep school September 26, 2016 10:46 PM
- DeKalb's Schwartz lowers time; Carroll wins race September 24, 2016 9:02 PM
- Norwell's Nelson leads way at regional September 24, 2016 8:00 PM
- Luers' offense saves defense in win over Northrop September 24, 2016 12:00 AM
Jordan Presley’s night for the Homestead Spartans was terrific. He rushed 29 times for 210 yards and five touchdowns, in a 35-18 victory over rival Carroll.
But there was plenty of praise to go around. The offensive line opened gaping holes. The wide receivers blocked. And the defense was stout; Shannon Cameron intercepted a pass on a trick play and Tico Brown seemed like he lived in the Carroll backfield.
“You can’t put it all on me. The offensive line really hit the other line. And our receivers, they really had good blocks, good ones,” said a modest Presley, who has 129 carries for 994 yards and 18 touchdowns.
After a first half in which Presley rushed 14 times for 92 yards and three touchdowns, leading Homestead to a 21-3 advantage, the Chargers rallied. A 29-yard pass from Ian Miller to Jordan Schmeling set up Nick Parker’s 1-yard touchdown run with 6:02 left in the third quarter.
Another 29-yard Miller pass, this time to Justin Becker, set up Nic Novotny for a 5-yard touchdown run and a 2-point conversion run, cutting the Homestead lead to 21-18.
But two snaps that were too high – one on second down and one on a punt that was recovered by Homestead’s Adam Lutz – returned momentum to the Spartans, who got Presley’s 4-yard touchdown run with 6:51 left in the fourth.
He later broke off a 62-yard touchdown run, putting the Homestead fans into a frenzy.
Last season, Carroll beat Homestead 31-24 in the regular season but the Spartans won the sectional matchup 35-26.
Carroll is ranked 10th in Class 6A.
For Homestead (5-2), quarterback, Jiya Wright was 5 of 9 for 55 yards, plus 37 rushing yards, and receiver Matt Anderson had three catches for 48 yards.
Carroll (5-2), which had won its previous four games, got 16 carries for 58 yards and a touchdown from Novotny. Miller completed of 24 of 38 passes for 250 yards, while platoon partner Jack Miguel was 4 of 5 for 28 yards. Becker had eight catches for 119 yards. Schmeling had 10 catches for 74 yards.
Check out all of Chad Ryan's great photos above.
jcohn@jg.net