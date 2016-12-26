Quarles steps up for North Side

With 10.7 seconds remaining in the first quarter of Thursday’s SAC Tournament championship game, the referee’s whistle blows, and his arm shoots up in the air.

The call? A foul on 6-foot-11 North Side senior Jaylen Butz, caught pushing his hip out on a screen attempt outside the three-point arc. The second foul on the DePaul recruit sent him to the bench for most of the second quarter.

Fellow senior Juan Quarles proved instrumental in filling in for Butz, as North Side outlasted Homestead 56-49, as the Legends claimed their fourth consecutive tournament championship.

“It’s awesome coming into a program that lets me be bigger than myself,” Quarles said. “That’s truly amazing.”

Legends coach Shabaz Khaliq explained that consistency on the offensive end has been a focus for Quarles this season. With the senior scoring 36 points in North Side’s three tournament victories, including a team-high 17-point effort against Northrop, perhaps the tourney could serve as a launching point for Quarles becoming a viable third option every night to accompany Butz and sophomore Keion Brooks.

“I thought he had a great tournament,” Khaliq said. “Hopefully it’s a step in the direction he wants to go, but he stepped up and played extremely well for us.

“He has struggled prior to the tournament consistently doing that, but tonight he was great. Being reliable, being consistent, I thought he did that throughout this tournament.”