November 25, 2016 6:58 PM
Ritter routs Eastbrook for 2A title
Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Ritter junior quarterback Diomoni Small threw for 203 yards and two touchdowns and a balanced rushing attack helped lead the fifth-ranked Raiders to a 28-6 win over No. 3 Eastbrook in the Class 2A state championship Friday.
Brad Bacon took a handoff on the first play and rambled down the sideline for a 72-yard touchdown and Ritter (11-4) was on its way to its second state title in four years. Kyle Price and Trevor Browder each caught touchdown passes.
Eastbrook, playing in its first-ever state title game appearance, had three rushers finish with 25 or more yards on the ground. Xaine Kirby ran for 49 yards, Blayne Altum rush for 38 yards and Justin Singer ran for 26 yards.