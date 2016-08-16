Sights, sounds of high-school football

NEW HAVEN -- From the sideline of the New Haven vs. Lakeland football game tonight -- the Bulldogs won 62-26 -- we produced this video project that gives you highlights, interviews and a different perspective of the gridiron.

Check it out.

Nishawn Jones led New Haven with four touchdowns: two on the ground, one via a reception and one off a punt return. The Bulldogs are off to a 2-0 start heading into their game next week against DeKalb.

