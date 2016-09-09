Snider learns lesson in win over Homestead

Lesson learned, upset avoided.

Class 5A No. 1 Snider came close to suffering its first loss of the season, but narrowly escaped unblemished with a 23-17 win over Homestead on Friday at Spuller Stadium.

The defending 5A state champion Panthers (5-0), who won their 11th straight game dating back to last season, led 23-3 early in the fourth quarter. But the Spartans (3-2) showed that no lead is ever safe.

Homestead got a touchdown pass from Jiya Wright to Grant Raber to cut the deficit to 23-10, then got an onside kick recovery from kicker Noah Knepper and eventually converted that into a touchdown run by Wright to shrink the margin to 23-17.

After Snider couldn't convert a fourth-and-2 in Homestead territory, the Panthers had to do a little more sweating until Wright overthrew Matt Anderson on a fourth-and-15 at midfield with 3:11 left. Snider ran out the clock from there.

“You can’t just show up and base yourself on last year’s accolades or what you did last week," Snider coach Kurt Tippmann said. "It has to be every day … that’s why upsets happen. These are high school kids, and they are learning. They have to learn how to be persistent and consistent and embrace this kind of adversity.”

Snider appeared to be in command when Mac Hippenhammer returned a punt 50 yards for a touchdown to make the advantage 23-3.

“We learned that we can’t just go out there and go through the motions," Hippenhammer said. "We need to focus on doing our jobs and not complaining too much. In the second half, we picked it up and did our jobs.”

Homestead showed a lot of fight, especially coming off a disappointing 34-13 loss to Bishop Dwenger last week.

“It didn’t look good at 23-3,” Homestead coach Chad Zolman said. “I was proud of their fight for four quarters. They never gave up and had a chance to win it at the end. You can’t ask for anything more against the 5A No. 1 team in the state. I told them the opportunities will be there if they keep fighting.”

Paul Buisman kicked three field goals, two in the first quarter, and Money Woods had a nifty 47-yard touchdown run as Snider led 16-3 in the third and appeared to be a stone wall defensively.

The Spartans, though, figured some things out in the final quarter.

“We knew last week that they didn’t play their best, and they were going to come here and play much better; they did,” Tipppman said of Homestead. “We needed this kind of tough game. We have to measure where we are at. We aren’t doing a lot of things to be successful tonight down the road, and Homestead exploited that and showed that. This was a good battle for us, a good battle down to the end, and we needed it. It was good for us.”

Homestead gained two more total yards, 282-280.

