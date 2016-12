South Side boys beat Northrop in wild finish

Unusual circumstances marked the South Side boys basketball team's 83-79 overtime win over Northrop on Friday night.

Time had expired in regulation with Northrop the apparent victor when officials assessed a technical foul as players were not off the court, according to Archers statistician Michael Mortensen.

Trejean Didier, who had 27 points, then made two free throws to force overtime. Richard Robertson had 30 points for the visiting Bruins.