State Champs!

INDIANAPOLIS — Concordia defeated Lawrenceburg 56-14 Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium to win its first ever Class 3A state football championship.

Peter Morrison threw for 319 yards and five touchdowns in the first half, breaking the record for both categories in a 3A title game.

Morrison added another passing touchdown to Mark Mallers with 10:57 left in the fourth quarter to break the overall record for a state championship game in any class with six.

Peterson Kerlegrand scored on a 20-yard run with 5:27 left in the third quarter and again with a 55-yard run with 7:16 left in the game for the Cadets' non-passing touchdowns.

Lawrenceburg was able to avoid a shut-out with a 3-yard run from Hunter Privett with 8:12 left in the fourth quarter.